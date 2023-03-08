Toya Bush-Harris Pink Tie-Dye Dress





Toya Bush-Harris is no stranger to a sexy and elegant cutout dress. In December 2022, theMarried to Medicineshared actora sweet photoof herself and her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, both looking so fashionable for the doctor’s 45th birthday. For the affair, Toya rocked a long-sleeved, ankle-length white dress with silver ball embellishments on her chest and stomach. More recently, Toya taken to instagramto share a snapshot of herself in another stunning dress that featured multiple belly cutouts, this time with a slightly different vibe. In the March 6 photo, the Atlanta mom posed in a pink halter-neck tie-dye maxi dress that gathered in the center for a sarong-like silhouette. Toya paired the cool tropical style with long beachy waves, a pink headband, large silver hoop earrings and strappy beige sandals. Other snaps from the series showed Toya posing with her friends as well as her husband, who wore a plaid blazer, white t-shirt and jeans for the occasion. Toya has been loving the breezy and sultry looks lately. In January, the mum-of-two relaxed on a boat while flaunting two bikini styles. In the first photo, Toya posed in a blue and green cover-up mini dress with a criss-cross halter neckline and a cut-out midriff, accessorized with light blue tinted sunglasses. The second photo in the series gave fans a glimpse of her white one-shoulder bikini as well as the silver bracelet and large hoop earrings she teamed with the look. Just me [and] Sunny Days, Toya captioned the post. Although Toya is enjoying her downtime, she and her husband have continued to work on building their new home behind the scenes. In the Season 9 premiere ofMarried to MedicineLast summer, Toya revealed that her family had been living in a rental house until their new abode was completed. The next house was going to move forward, was going to love it, was going to, you know, make it awesome, she told BravoTV.com in a recent interview. We were focusing on the house next door being amazing, but we were also focusing on our vacation home. While you wait to see Toyas’ fabulous new property, watch the video above to take a tour of his old home. ShowMarried to MedicineonPeacockand theBravo app.

