Victoria’s Secret Brings Back Its Fashion Show – Billboard





It’s been five years since the last Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 2018, and the controversial lingerie company revealed this week that a “new version” of the show is on the way. Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news “We will continue to leverage marketing spend to invest in a top-of-funnel business and also to support our new take on the fashion show,” said VS CFO Tim Johnson. , during the company’s fourth quarter results. call on Friday (March 3), depending on USA today. In a follow-up statement, Victoria’s Secret added, “We are constantly innovating and thinking across all areas of the business to continue to put our customer at the center of everything we do and reinforce our commitment to championing women’s voices. and their unique perspectives. ” The statement continued, “As we have shared before, our new brand projection and new mission will continue to be our guiding principle. It will take us into new spaces, like reclaiming one of our best marketing and entertainment properties yet and flipping it to reflect who we are today. Over the years, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has featured performances by A-list stars while models showed off various lingerie designs. The Weeknd, Halsey, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Miguel, Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding, Bruno Mars and Shawn Mendes are among the many artists to take the stage during the fashion show. However, Victoria’s Secret has been the subject of controversy due to its lack of model inclusiveness as well as its advertising focused on the male gaze which often perpetuates unrealistic standards of beauty. L Brands, the parent company of VS, canceled the fashion show in 2019, citing a decision to “evolve Victoria’s Secret marketing”. In 2018, Ed Razek, then the brand’s chief marketing officer, faced backlash following comments during a vogue interview in which he suggested that the fashion show did not choose trans women because “the show is a fantasy”. In 2022, a three-part Hulu documentary titled Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons looked at the rise and fall of the company and shed light on the connections between former CEO Leslie Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein.

