Bryant High’s Prom Dress Closet Helps Find a Fairytale Dress





Finding the perfect dress to wear to prom isn’t always so easy, there’s now an open prom dress closet at Bryant High School to help turn their night into a fairy tale.

BRYANT, Ark. Prom is fast approaching and high school students will spend the next month finding the perfect outfit to wear. For some students, finding that dress or costume isn’t always easy or cheap, and that’s why the Bryant School District stepped in to help. When the girls from Bryant High School walk into the locker room, they see dozens of dresses, shoes, and makeup to choose from for their big dance. All of the items girls can choose from come directly from community donations. “Last year someone donated all these beautiful dresses. And it was such a wonderful event last year that I wanted to continue this year,” said Grade 10 teacher Trish Humphry. . She said her goal was to not let any financial or accessibility barriers keep girls from going to prom, and that’s why they opened a dress closet on campus. “We had three girls show up and three girls found dresses. It was so much fun,” Humphry added. About 40 girls have already registered to attend the styling sessions, and there will be two more next week. Autumn Williams, a junior from Bryant High, volunteered to help the girls find their dresses. “I know what it’s like for girls, they can’t afford things and, or if they don’t want to spend money on expensive dresses. I know it’s something that’s good for girls. girls,” Williams said. She even helped fellow junior Kristen Reese find her dream dress. “I walked in and found this one and immediately made my day,” Reese said. She walked away with the first and only dress she tried on. “I picked two blue ones and I was like oh ok maybe one of them will just go so I’m going to try this one and I was like oh my god like it there was no way this one held up on the first try. It’s crazy,” Reese said. After saying yes to the dress, Reese decided she wanted to help next year. “I’m grateful to the point where I’m going to bring my dress from last year and bring it back here so other girls can find it and wear it, she can have fun in this dress that was given to her,” said she explained. . If you are interested in donating, they are accepted until April 21. All you will need to do is bring dresses and shoes to the main office at Bryant High School during class hours. Dresses in sizes 18 and up are the ones that need it the most. The next two styling sessions will take place on Thursday March 9 and Tuesday March 14, with the ball taking place on Saturday April 29.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thv11.com/article/news/local/bryant-high-school-prom-dress-closet/91-d1533bcc-a2f3-485b-937b-e54ab2933828 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos