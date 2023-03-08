Avril Lavigne’s Best Paris Fashion Week 2023 Moments: Photos





Its time to shine! April Lavigne owner of Paris Fashion Week with a handful of must-see appearances. The Complicated singer, 38, flew to the City of Love to bask in the hottest Fall/Winter 2023 trends, sitting front row at nearly every show. Lavigne kicked off the stylish celebration by attending the Courrges premiere on Wednesday, March 1. The Girlfriend entertainer looked edgy at the soiree in a gray wool coat, oversized t-shirt and leather boots. She donned heavy eye makeup and wore her hair in a distressed but chic combover. The next day, Lavigne brought her goth glam aesthetic to the Christian Louboutin presentation. She looked cool in a leather blazer with red lace-up combat boots. Accessorized with metallic chains, the Grammy nominee had her mane styled in loose waves. Lavigne changed up her style for the Elie Saab show on Saturday, March 4, looking fierce in an embroidered leather dress and a pair of black pumps. She wore her hair straight for the event and took pictures with Ciara as the two waited for the evening to begin. At the Lanvin premiere on Sunday, March 5, artist Bite Me debuted a spooky hair change, adding black highlights to her blonde mane. The makeover pairs well with the Lavignes double-breasted coat and winged eyeliner. A day later, she ditched the dark locks for Stella McCartney’s presentation. Before heading inside the venue, the Canada native posed for the photographers, showing off her long fur coat. Beneath the outerwear, Lavigne rocked a graphic tee and star-adorned cowboy boots. The Im With You singer also made an appearance at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party on Monday, March 6. She turned heads in a Vetements hoodie and thigh high boots and was spotted Tyga. The rapper, 33, and the punk star were pictured holding hands and kissing at the party, sparking relationship rumours. Tyga, for her part, donned a matching gray ensemble with a black tee. He accessorized the look with a cross necklace and sunglasses. (Lavigne was previously seen having dinner with Tyga in Los Angeles in February. The artists were spotted together again upon arriving at a party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio in Paris on Wednesday.) The alleged romance comes just two weeks later We Weekly confirmed Lavignes separated from sound mode. The couple had been together for more than two years before calling off their engagement, with a source telling We that the duo separated for months before officially ending their relationship. Keep scrolling to see the best moments from Lavignes Paris Fashion Week:

