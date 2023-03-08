Halsey Has Epic Abs and Legs in Paris Fashion Week Topless Video





Halsey just hit up Paris Fashion Week and showed off her totally sculpted abs and legs in a topless video she shared on Instagram.

The singer served as an afterthought look at the international fashion show.

Halsey doesn’t talk much about their workouts, but they’ve struggled with various health issues in the past. Most people attending Paris Fashion Week don’t exactly do so in jeans and a t-shirt. But Halsey just shared a montage of their time in the City of Lights, and they clearly weren’t messing around in the fashion department. THE The singer dropped off a behind-the-scenes video of herself at various fashion shows, rolling out a slew of different looks. There’s Halsey in a cool, vintage-looking dress that shows off their seriously sculpted legs, alongside a video of Halsey draped over a piano in a black lace cutout. Cut to Halsey strutting down a hallway shirtless with his abs and toned legs on display as they eat at an ice cream bar. Then photos of them in a liquid metallic dress posing by a window, on the red carpet in a full-length black sleeveless number, at Givenchy in a neon green bra and baggy pants, and… .so many other amazing designs. In each of them, Halsey looks fit and happy. Thank you Paris it was nice! , they written in the captionand low-key people bugged each other in the comments. ABSOLUTELY DEVOURED AND MURDERED, one wrote, while another said: KILL AFTER KILL AFTER KILL. Also in the mix: this next level futuristic semi-transparent look from Ottolinger, who showed just how toned Halsey is these days. Halsey has been open about her health issues, including endometriosis and autoimmune conditions like Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a group of disorders that affect connective tissues, bones, blood vessels and other organs. . But Halsey tries to stay super active when she’s feeling good. In October, they shared a video of themselves doing tandem skydiving, write in the captionI just like to do stuff. Halsey also pointed out in a Instagram post 2019 that they went rock climbing naked and ended up with some pretty intense scratches on their backs. Halsey hasn’t spoken much about their diet lately, but in May they shared that they developed new food allergies after giving birth to their first child, son Ender, in 2021. My Health has a lot changed since I got pregnant and gave birth, they said in an Instagram story, per CNN. I started to get really, really, really sick. Halsey said they had been hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and had other issues leading to their diagnosis of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, along with a host of other diagnoses. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Luckily, the singer seems to be doing better and thriving these days. Take it, Halsey! Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, health and sex, and lifestyle trends, with work appearing in Mens Health, Womens Health, Self, Glamour, and more. She has a master’s degree from American University, lives near the beach, and hopes to one day own a teacup pig and a taco truck.

