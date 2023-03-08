Fashion
Hilary Duff’s Ribbed Dress Looks Like These Similar Styles
Ah, we’re almost at that goofy fashion phase. You know, the one where it’s too cold not to wear a jacket, but it’s too hot wear a big down jacket. But Hilary Duff just cracked the code for dressing between seasons.
THE how i met your father The actress recently announced on Instagram that she will be joining the Planet Oat X Girl Scouts partnership, which will include “helping Girl Scouts learn, grow, find their voice and take action to make the world a better place.” The announcement is sweet, to say the least, but you know what else is sweet enough? Her brown ribbed dress.
As she stood behind a counter and lounging under a blanket, we can’t be sure which shoes (if any) the actress styled her in, but we do know she added some chunky gold accessories. , which broke out against the dark hazel- colored robe.
In honor of off-season, we’ve rounded up five ribbed dresses that we’ll be wearing until further notice.
Shopped ribbed dresses inspired by Hilary Duff
Ribbed dresses seem to be a common dress choice for the star this year: on a trip to see funny girl on Broadway in January, Duff wore a similar ribbed dress. However, the rib detailing was less pronounced, the brown color was a bit lighter in comparison, and there was also a turtleneck. So when you subtract the high neck and go for something a little less comfortable (it’s hard, we know) you have a spring to winter dress that can be layered or peeled off, depending on the weather. .
Amazon currently has a few options similar to Duff’s Pick, and they’re all relatively affordable. There is this Prettygarden Ribbed Midi Dress Who a customer called “the most flattering dress in the world.” It has a tie in the front for a little more eye-catching fashion (uh, cookies), and although it has a square neckline, it looks rounder, like the one seen on Duff . Pastel purple or pastel blue would also be perfect once we make our yearly transition to a lighter color palette.
Buy it! Prettygarden Long Sleeve Square Neck Bodycon Sweater Dress$38.99; amazon.com
Another solid option is the Anrabess Sweetheart Rib Knit Midi Dress from Amazon. The neckline is slightly lower than Duff’s, and it has a slit in the front, which will perfectly show off your beautiful tanned skin in May and June after days spent outside enjoying the warmer weather. Sizes S to XL are in stock, and the dress is available in 14 colors.
Buy it! Anrabess Long Sleeve Rib Knit Midi Dress$42.99; amazon.com
To really get your money’s worth, you can also score this light brown dress from Abercrombie & Fitch, it’s $40 off. Other styles too, like this V-neck version from Amazon, are also in stock now.
We may not have a sugar rush with these elegant dresses, but we sure do have a fabulous fashion rush.
Keep scrolling for more ribbed dresses inspired by Hilary Duff.
Buy it! Zyyfly Ribbed Long Sleeve Knit V-Neck Midi Dress$27.99; amazon.com
Buy it! ASOS Design knitted midi dress with tie waist in brown$50; asos.com
Buy it! Abercrombie & Fitch LuxeLoft Long Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress$69.99 (origin $110); abercrombie.com
