RECAP: Men’s golf makes solid final move in Auburn





RESULTS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF COURSE OPELIKA, Ala.—The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf team weren’t too happy with their debut. Day two was OK, but the last 18 was what coach Blaine Woodruff was looking for at the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner. The Mocs turned in a 9-under 279 final card to finish third with 855 (-9). “We’re proud of the guys for having the lowest second round today,” coach Blaine Woodruff said. “Really happy with how we moved up the leaderboard after round one. We got some solid weeks from Garrett, Paul and John. “Not the end result we wanted, but there are a lot of positives to pursue and build on. Really excited to be back in the lab and getting ready for the Linger Longer.” Garrett Engel led the way by tying his career low of 68. His 4 under was just a front Paul Conroy at age 69. Samuel Espinosa And John Houk paired with 71 with Braedon Clothing displaying the 76 drop count. Engle’s impressive day earned him a collegiate first, top 10 finish. He finished tied for 10th with a 211 to 5 under total. while his three straight 71s registered a 3 under 213. Espinosa finished at 223 with Wear’s total at 226. No. 7 Auburn was the winner at 41 under. Runner-up Troy shot 854, just one shot ahead of the Mocs in third. Carson Bacha of the Tigers was the medalist in shooting 11-under 205. The final round 279 is the sixth time this season the Mocs have finished below 280 on the scoreboard. It’s their lowest 18-card tally at the Tiger Invitational, as is the 855-by-24 total of 2018’s 879. The Mocs are out until March 19-21. They’re heading to the Linger Longer Invitational at Great Waters Course in Eatonton, Georgia. Tiger by invitation

March 5-7 (Sun-Tue) | Opelika, Ala. Results

3rd out of 17: 288-288-279=855 (-9) T10) Garrett Engel : 72-71-68=211 (-5)

T13) Paul Conroy : 67-76-69=212 (-4)

T15) John Houk : 71-71-71=213 (-3)

T56) Samuel Espinosa : 78-74-71=223 (+7)

T69) Braedon Clothing : 78-72-76=226 (+10) Course RTJ Grand National | By 72 | 7,289 yards Field (62) Chattanooga, (7) Auburn, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Lamar, LA Tech, North Alabama, (71) UNCW, Oakland, Richmond, South Alabama, (60) Southern Miss, (70) Stetson, (90) State of Toledo, Troy and Wichita History 2013

Team: 5/15, 298-301-302=901 (+37)

Ind. : T3, Benni Weilguni, 73-72-73=218 (+2)

2015

Team: 14/15, 296-291-294=881 (+17)

Individual: T30, Liam Johnston/Wes Gosselin, 217 (+1)

2018

Team: 10/17, 302-289-288=879 (+15)

Individual: 3, Johnson Lake 72-69-72=213 (-3)

2019

Team: T8/15, 305-290-286=881 (+17)

Individual: T12, Johnson Lake 78-69-72=219 (+3)

2020

Team: T11/19, 297-298-286=881 (+17)

Individual: T8, Will Porter 70-74-70=214 (-2) Live Score

