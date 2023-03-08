Deepika Padukone’s gothic-glam look at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show reminds fans of Veronica de Cocktail. See photos inside | fashion trends





Last year, when Deepika Padukone became the first Indian to be Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador, news broke on the internet. And last night (IST), Deepika delighted her followers by joining several A-list celebrities in the front row of the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. Deepika attended the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection by artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere at the Muse d’Orsay in Paris. The actor chose for the occasion a gothic-glam look, stylized by Shaleena Nathani. The outfit, hair and glamor reminded fans of Deepika’s character Veronica D’Costa from the 2012 film Cocktail Party starring Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty. (Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reign Front Row in the Hottest Pink Plunge Neck Outfit at the Valentino Show in Paris) Deepika Padukone channels Veronica de Cocktail for the Louis Vuitton show Deepika Padukone attends the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. (AP) On Monday evening (IST), Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, Nicolas Ghesquiere, presented the latest Women’s Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Zendaya, Emma Stone, Ana de Armas and other stars attended the fashion show. Deepika wore an ensemble by Nicolas Ghesquiere, glamorizing it with gothic makeup choices and a hairstyle, reminding fans of her character Veronica from Cocktail. She wore a structured blazer dress with accessories from the luxury fashion house. Keep scrolling to read our upload on Deepika’s look. As for the design elements, Deepika’s black patterned leather blazer dress features maximalist metal button closures down the front, a collared neckline, long sleeves, a mini hemline and a bodycon silhouette. She paired it with black stockings embroidered with sheer lace, black high-heeled leather boots and a medium top-handle handbag. Deepika embellished the ensemble by ditching all jewelry and opting for a glamorous gothic look. She chose extremely wavy open tresses, a nude mauve lip shade, bold kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, blush cheeks, and a matte base. Meanwhile, Deepika’s character, Veronica, from the 2012 film, Cocktail, can be defined as feisty, feisty and fierce. All three adjectives go well with her look from the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. What do you think?

