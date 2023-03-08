Mervo students showcased over 100 prom dress options at promotional event





BALTIMORE Let’s face it, prom is expensive, but reducing the cost of a dress can be a deciding factor in whether a student goes. Mervo High teacher Candis Fields has teamed up with nonprofit Top Ladies of Distinction to host a prom dress drive to make these girls feel like Cinderella on their special night. Mervo High School students had over 100 options to shop for the perfect prom dress, and the best part…it’s free because all dresses were donated. RELATED: Mervo Teacher Makes Her Dreams Come True With Prom Dress Gift A range of dresses were on display ranging in size, color, frilly, sequins and even ball gowns, all set to be a dream come true for some girls. While some said, yes to the dress. “So you say yes to the dress? Yeah, woooo,” one student said. Others were just browsing. “Do you like a lighter purple, a darker purple? Let’s see what we can come up with,” a TLOD member asked a student. But when you’ve chosen the perfect prom dress, it’s also time to start thinking about accessories. An excited student said, “Yeah, I just have to think about the shoes now and I started laughing. “I wanted to go to prom this year, but I don’t know,” said another student. Junise Roy, a student at Mervo High School, says she’s saving her prom experience for her senior year. But she stopped by on Tuesday and found a dress to save, which she says will save her mother a lot of money later on. “She’s going to be happy that she doesn’t have to spend as much as $500, $600 on a prom dress until next year,” Roy said. Over 20 students showed up for the Browse and Bag event. Along with the glitz and glamour, Mervo director Tricia Lawrence says it’s time for these young women to feel good and shine a positive light. “We’ve had a really tough year with our losses, so it just puts a positive spin on what they can do to have fun and feel good about themselves,” Lawrence said. Fields says they will continue to distribute prom dresses over lunch the rest of this week, and what’s left will be donated to Baltimore City Foster Care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmar2news.com/local/she-doesnt-have-to-spend-that-much-mervo-students-shown-over-100-options-for-prom-dresses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos