The Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia is haute couture on wheels





The Rolls-Royce Phantom Syntopia is a collaboration between the automaker and fashion designer Iris van Herpen.

It took four years to make this special Phantom, with the paintwork alone requiring months of work.

This unique model is headed to a private collection in the United States this spring. When life gives you haute couture, it makes sense to merge that with hyper luxury. Although it’s not exactly a new concept, the folks at Rolls-Royce have decided to collaborate with the Dutch fashion designer. Iris van Herpen to create one of the most fashionable and exclusive Phantoms ever built. Press on haute couture fashionthe Goodwood team transformed a humble Phantom into the Phantom Syntopia. The star of this show is the interior, which also incorporates a bespoke fragrance. Inspired by Herpen’s 2018 collection, the Phantom Syntopia leans into a water motif. The natural flow of water inspires part of the styling and shape of the cabin, which you can obviously see in the car’s ‘Weaving Water’ headliner. Phantom Syntopia’s “Weaving Water” illuminated headliner. Rolls Royce According to Rolls-Royce, the illuminated Starlight headliner was made from a single sheet of leather, which was selected from more than 1,000 options. If that’s not enough to drop your jaw, the team finished the headliner with 162 decorative glass petals. The attention to detail didn’t stop at the design, and this special Rolls-Royce has, as you’d expect, exquisite materials. The front seats are upholstered in what the company calls magic gray leather, which has a special gloss finish. However, the rear seats are even more interesting, covered in a silk-blend fabric that is inspired by the reflection of light on water at night. The interior is perhaps the big draw of the Phantom Syntopia, but it’s not what you see first. Although this unique model lacks the exterior sculpting you’d expect from a body shop team, the sheet metal has a special shine to it. According to Rolls-Royce, the liquid black paint is a unique finish that took months to master and over 3,000 hours of testing and validation. This special topcoat changes color and reflects purples, blues, magenta and gold depending on the light. The same flowing water design adorns the hood, to carry the pattern to the exterior. Like haute couturethis Phantom may not be for everyone. His opulence might even make him seem a bit clumsy to some. But the attention to detail makes it one of the most interesting Phantoms to come out of Goodwood during this car’s generation. According to Rolls-Royce, this special Phantom lasted four years, which likely cost the long-time US customer dearly, who will take delivery of the car in May. Do you think over-the-top bespoke Rolls-Royces will be desirable when (or if) they trade hands? Or will personalization actually hurt value? Let us know your thoughts below.

