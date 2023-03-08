New menswear experience in Rome





Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese invites men to renew their style by creating a personalized wardrobe with the help of an Italian fashion influencer, a menswear consultant and a model Georges Giangiulio. Along with New Fashion Experience, Giangiulio will share key elements of a classic Italian wardrobe and offer styling tips that create an enviable, nonchalant look. He will accompany guests to the luxury boutiques of Rome to build their new basic wardrobe and will end the experience by capturing the new wardrobe and the look with a photo session directed by Giangiulio. Men will begin the experience with a traditional shave in the oldest barber shop in central Rome, Former Barberia Peppino. From there, Giangiulio will help men create their new wardrobe by browsing the best men’s clothing boutiques. Among the stops are the cobbler Bocache & Salvuccishirts and accessories E. Marinellahandmade ties from Cruciani & Bellaand the famous Roman clothing brand Brijuni. Men will even discover the quintessence of Italian style at Tommy and GilIo Caraceni, where with almost a hundred years of history, they have made costumes for the golden age of the jet set, heads of state, royal families and magnates. Throughout the experience, Giangiulio will be alongside shoppers to provide advice, tips and styling suggestions. The trip ends with a trip to Sansone Tobacco Shop for an Italian cigar experience. To commemorate the stay and the fashion trip, guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a photo shoot with a local photographer, accompanied by Giangiulio who will provide posing and styling tips throughout the session. Ranked among the top influencers in Italy, Giorgio Giangiulio was passionate about fashion and style from an early age, delighted by the charisma of the great fashion icons. He now works as a content creator, menswear consultant for clothing and fashion brands, and a model.

