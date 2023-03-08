Robert August introduces the handcrafted Goodyear Welt Oxford shoes for men





PRESS RELEASE Posted on March 8, 2023 Chicago, United States – Robert August, a well-known fashion brand, is proud to announce the release of its Goodyear Welt Handcrafted Men’s Oxford Shoes. The shoes are now available on the company’s website and ship worldwide for free. These shoes are designed for fashionable men who want a sophisticated and elegant look. Made from high quality materials, the shoes are 100% handcrafted with Goodyear Welt construction. This ensures that the shoes are durable, comfortable and long lasting. “Our Belmont Ave. Oxford shoes are now 100% handcrafted with Goodyear Welt construction and include free worldwide shipping,” said Robert Baum, President of Robert August. “We are thrilled to introduce these shoes to our customers and believe they will love the quality and craftsmanship of each pair.” Goodyear Welt construction is a unique process of sewing the sole of the shoe to the upper, providing added durability and flexibility. This method of construction also makes it easy to fix shoes, extending their life and value. Oxford shoes come in a range of styles and colors to suit different tastes and preferences. The company offers a wide range of sizes to ensure that every customer can find the perfect fit. Customers can also choose from different materials including leather, suede and ostrich. “We are confident that our customers will appreciate the quality of these shoes,” adds Baum. “We stand behind our products and believe they offer exceptional value for money.” For more information about Goodyear Welt Handcrafted Men’s Oxford Shoes, please visit the company’s website at https://augustapparel.com/product-category/mto/mens/mens-dress-shoes/oxford/. Customers may also contact Robert August by email at [email protected]. About Robert August: Robert August is a fashion brand based in Chicago, USA. The company specializes in high quality men’s clothing and accessories. With an emphasis on craftsmanship and attention to detail, Robert August is committed to providing its customers with the best possible products and service. Media Contact

Company Name: Robert August

Contact person: Robert Baum

E-mail: Send an email

Address:1 E Erie Street, Suite 525-4647

City: Chicago

State: IT 60611

Country: UNITED STATES

Website: https://augustapparel.com

