Zendaya seduces with her tiger-print outfit at the Louis Vuitton show





Zendaya was among the stars who attended the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. (Getty Images) Zendaya turned heads as she arrived at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in a pair of tiger print heeled boots. The actress, 26, was pictured arriving to see the French fashion house’s latest Fall 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Her eye-catching shoes matched her jacket which she wore over a black bralette and belted shorts. She finished her look with gold jewelry around her neck and also carried a monochrome handbag embroidered with the brand’s “LV” logo. The actress wowed in a pair of tiger print heeled boots that matched her jacket and shorts (Getty Images) Ana De Armas also attended the show in a pair of tall boots. (Getty Images) Zendaya was joined at the show by fellow actress Ana De Armas, who also opted for a pair of black leather high heel boots from Louis Vuitton. The 34-year-old Oscar-nominated star finished her look with an orange dress, black blazer jacket and black handbag. Learn more: Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 SAG Awards She sat front row at the brand alongside Emma Stone, who looked chic in a blue and red striped pantsuit. Other celebrity actresses also in attendance included Alicia Vikander and Gemma Chan, who both also coordinated cropped hemlines with knee-high boots. She joined actress Emma Stone in the front row of the luxury brand. (Getty Images) Alicia Vikander also attended the important event of the fashion calendar in brown knee-high boots. (Getty Images) Gemma Chan wore the same pair of black boots as De Armas. (Getty Images) It comes after De Armas’ makeup artist for the BAFTAs revealed the products behind her beauty look for last month’s glamorous soiree. Talk to Harper’s BazaarMary Wiles said she used a combination of Este Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum and Revitalizing Supreme+ Gentle Cream to moisturize the actress’ skin before makeup. Learn more: Zendaya and Anne Hathaway wear diamonds in sultry new Bulgari ad She explained: “It’s about making sure your base is right. “I start with the eyes, letting the product soak into the skin for as long as possible. That way, if anything gets on the skin, I can clean it up and still have a nice clean base.” Watch: Zendaya among the 10 best dressed at the 2023 SAG Awards

