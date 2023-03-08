Bunker DC is updating its dress code and won’t ban high heels





Bunker, the newly opened DC dance club at 2001 14th St. NW has clarified its dress code after coming under fire on social media for a post on its website discouraging the wearing of certain types of footwear. In a statement on its website, Bunker first wrote, “For guest safety, no high heels, open-toed shoes or flip-flops are permitted on the premises.” Some on social media criticized the statement, arguing that the “banning” of certain types of footwear – namely high heels – appeared to be aimed at preventing women and people who identify as queer, non-binary or gender non-conforming. to enter the club, ostensibly in favor of cisgender and gender-conforming gay men. Weekly Metrocontacted Bunker’s managing partners, as well as the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture and its director, Salah Czapary, about these concerns, including the venues’ legal ability to establish specific dress codes involving clothing traditionally associated with a gender. In response, Q, a managing partner at Bunker, said Weekly Metroin a statement that the ban on certain footwear was enacted out of concern for customer safety. “We recently implemented a policy of no high heels and open-toed shoes at Bunker as a safety precaution,” Q wrote in an email. “Bunker is a dimly lit underground dance club with concrete floors and steps. Our intention was to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. “However, we have heard the feedback from our community loud and clear, and while we will continue to strongly advise against wearing high heels for safety reasons, we will not prevent customers from wearing them.”



A request for comment from the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture has not been returned at press time. Bunker also made its policy clear on its website’s “Frequently Asked Questions” page. “Bunker welcomes the attire of all gender identities and expressions,” a statement read. “However, Bunker is a dimly lit underground dance club with concrete floors and steps. For safety reasons, we strongly advise against wearing high heels. Open-toed shoes are prohibited. “Bunker was created to be an inclusive space that welcomes everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community,” the statement continued. “Intolerance, harassment or discrimination of any kind will never be allowed, by management, staff or customers. Our programming is designed to create a safe space where all can have fun and feel empowered. welcome. Tendency Virginia Democrats block 12 anti-LGBTQ bills





