Fashion
Louis Vuitton Woman Fall Winter 2023 is an enigma personified
Nicolas Ghesquière presents his latest Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2023 collection at the Musée d’Orsay.
A decade after taking the role of creative director at Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière has revitalized and imbued the French luxury fashion house with his vision. Playful yet elegant and whimsical yet sophisticated, it is a skilful fusion between the codes of the House and the identity with Ghesquière’s own aesthetic. Today at Paris Fashion Week, the mastermind did it again by showcasing its latest women’s collection for Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023.
The show, held at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, is a celebration of Louis Vuitton’s illustrious history within French fashion culture. It’s when a plethora of cultures come together to form the extraordinary legacy for which the Maison has long been known. The staging, directed by Philippe Parreno, consisted of placing spotlights in the right places along a black podium in the center of the salons of the Musée d’Orsay. The dichotomy shone brightly as the models took to the tantalizing route, moving eyes and leaving guests in awe.
Luxurious yet streamlined sets were showcased at the presentation – 44 looks in total. Enigma personified, the Fall Winter 2023 collection was a glimpse into the masterful way to go beyond. The silhouettes seem emancipated, unbound by what is considered traditional. The dresses, sculpted but full of life, along with the expertly executed layering, seem to hit all the perfect spots. The essentials were elevated, contemporary, and fit for the times (and years to come). Some standout pieces came in the form of bags, shoes and accessories, many in blue, red and white. Tricolor leather gloves and quilted bags in the same colors captured all the attention. Instant must-haves, perhaps?
The Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 show was as glitzy on the catwalk as it was in the front rows. Global stars such as Alicia Vikander, Ana De Armas, Catherine Deneuve, Deepika Padukone, Eileen Gu, Bae Doona, Emma Stone, Gemma Chan, Jaden Smith, NewJeans Hyein, Liu Yifei, Koki, Sarah Paulson, Sophie Turner and Zendaya were waiting. Not forgetting the presence of their latest Men’s Artistic Director for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams.
Here are the nine best looks from the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 show.
(All photos are from Louis Vuitton)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lifestyleasia.com/kl/style/fashion/9-best-looks-louis-vuitton-womens-fall-winter-2023-details/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is sports technology the answer to fixed bets?
- Louis Vuitton Woman Fall Winter 2023 is an enigma personified
- Gender equality in focus on International Women’s Day
- Xi Jinping’s New Foreign Minister Speaks: With China and Russia Working Together, the World Will Have a Driving Force
- Oscars 2023: Asians make Hollywood history with ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
- Undefeated Warroad Boys hockey has focused on First Class A State Championship since 2005
- Bunker DC is updating its dress code and won’t ban high heels
- Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo says it’s time to sanction the Israeli government
- Europe needs to innovate, not restrict and ban – GIS report
- Gallup survey finds Imran Khan most popular leader – Pakistan
- Government of Tripura – Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tripura to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the government led by Manik Saha
- These are the times of arrival of First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Lampung