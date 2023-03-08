Louis Vuitton Woman Fall Winter 2023 is an enigma personified

Nicolas Ghesquière presents his latest Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2023 collection at the Musée d’Orsay.

A decade after taking the role of creative director at Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière has revitalized and imbued the French luxury fashion house with his vision. Playful yet elegant and whimsical yet sophisticated, it is a skilful fusion between the codes of the House and the identity with Ghesquière’s own aesthetic. Today at Paris Fashion Week, the mastermind did it again by showcasing its latest women’s collection for Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023.

The show, held at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, is a celebration of Louis Vuitton’s illustrious history within French fashion culture. It’s when a plethora of cultures come together to form the extraordinary legacy for which the Maison has long been known. The staging, directed by Philippe Parreno, consisted of placing spotlights in the right places along a black podium in the center of the salons of the Musée d’Orsay. The dichotomy shone brightly as the models took to the tantalizing route, moving eyes and leaving guests in awe.

Luxurious yet streamlined sets were showcased at the presentation – 44 looks in total. Enigma personified, the Fall Winter 2023 collection was a glimpse into the masterful way to go beyond. The silhouettes seem emancipated, unbound by what is considered traditional. The dresses, sculpted but full of life, along with the expertly executed layering, seem to hit all the perfect spots. The essentials were elevated, contemporary, and fit for the times (and years to come). Some standout pieces came in the form of bags, shoes and accessories, many in blue, red and white. Tricolor leather gloves and quilted bags in the same colors captured all the attention. Instant must-haves, perhaps?

The Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 show was as glitzy on the catwalk as it was in the front rows. Global stars such as Alicia Vikander, Ana De Armas, Catherine Deneuve, Deepika Padukone, Eileen Gu, Bae Doona, Emma Stone, Gemma Chan, Jaden Smith, NewJeans Hyein, Liu Yifei, Koki, Sarah Paulson, Sophie Turner and Zendaya were waiting. Not forgetting the presence of their latest Men’s Artistic Director for Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams.

Here are the nine best looks from the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 show.

(All photos are from Louis Vuitton)