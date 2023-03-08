Paris Fashion Week fall 2023: best beauty and makeup looks





Forget the viral stunts and celebrity cameos, and Fashion Month presented us with a surprisingly wearable wardrobe for Fall/Winter 2023. That wasn’t the case when it came to beauty, however. Picking up where Milan left off, the City of Light kept us guessing with edgy hairstyles and makeup, from bloodshot eyes at Undercover to post-sex hair at Miu Miu. Read on for our favorite beauty moments from Paris Fashion Week FW23 and while you’re here, check out the most daring looks from New York and Milan. Horrorcore at Undercover From afar, the Undercover models appeared to be crying blood, a macabre take on driving beauty. But closer examination revealed that the bloody tears were actually spiky red eyelashes, created and applied by makeup artist Uda Kesho. Against pale, powdered skin, the scarlet-rimmed eyes made a macabre statement. Forest makeup at Acne Studios The verdant beauty of Acne Studios matched the setting of the show, an enchanted forest dotted with shimmering trees. One model served as the walking canvas, her face, torso and arms painted with an idyllic nature scene that looked straight out of a Bob Ross painting. Logo navels at Courrges The navel took center stage at Courrges, where creative director Nicolas Di Felice framed innies and outies with circular cutouts on sheer tops and dresses. Returning to the early 2000s, models’ navels were accessorized with faux piercings, tiny earrings with the Courrges logo dangling from them. Steampunk Skin at Off-White At Off-White, Isamaya Ffrench translated Creative Director Ib Kamara’s sartorial vision of space-age Afrofuturism into beauty by applying the collection’s glossy material to the face, head and hair. The result? Covered in silver cogs, the models appeared half human, half robot. Trendy getaways at Miu Miu Actress Mia Goth opened the Miu Miu show in a look that perfectly encapsulated Miuccia Prada’s alluring and seductive take on corporate office attire: a cardigan paired with a low-rise sheer skirt, high heels and a simple bun accented with a crown of frizzy locks. If hairstylist Guido Palau was trying to replicate the tousled look of post-sex hair, he nailed it.

