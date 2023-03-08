Fashion
An influencer says she found her dream designer wedding dress at a thrift store for $50 and offered to give it away to a follower who wanted it.
-
TikTok star Ophelia Nichols says she found a wedding dress worth $4,819 at a thrift store.
-
She said she bought the designer dress for $50 and planned to give it to a fan.
-
After seeing Nichols try on the dress, her followers urged her to keep it to herself.
A TikTok influencer known for acting as a mother figure to her fans has told them she bought a designer wedding dress for $50 from a thrift store and hopes to donate it to a follower who is planning to get married.
Ophelia Nichols, a 41-year-old creator from Alabama known on TikTok as Mama Tot, has grown a following of 11.2 million by playing a mom figure for her young fans, react to other creators discussing difficult life experiences and answering requests for advice on a particular issue a subscriber is facing while using comforting words.
On Sunday, Nichols posted a video in which she could be seen holding a white wedding dress, which she said belonged to the luxury bridal brand Romona Kevea.
According to Nichols, the original tag on the dress said it cost $4,819. Romona Kevea wedding dresses from the brand’s current collection start at around $3,500, Brides magazine reported.
The TikToker said she “felt so bad” for buying the dress for such a bargain that she tried to tell a store employee how valuable it was, but said the employee was happy to let her have it for $50.
Nichols said she wanted to have the dress cleaned to give it to one of her followers she calls her “tater tots” who is planning to get married but can’t afford a designer dress. She then recalled planning for her own wedding and researching designer magazines, wishing she could afford to splurge on her dress.
“I cried when I put that dress in my truck because I would have given anything to have it years ago when I got married, and I know that would mean something to me. one of you,” she said. “Of course I could get it cleaned up and sell it on eBay for anything, but no, I want someone else to have this experience that I haven’t had the chance to have.”
The TikToker filmed herself trying on the dress and said she would ideally like to give it to a local fan in Alabama so they can try it on first to see if it fits her well.
“It’s beautiful. It would have been the dress I would have gotten married in. I’m speechless,” she said as she twirled the dress in front of the camera.
Instead of rushing to submit their names to win the dress giveaway, an overwhelming majority of Nichols’ commenters said they thought the designer should keep the dress because they thought it looked good on her and they felt sympathy after she talked about how much she loved him. A number of people have suggested she might even wear the dress to renew her vows with husband Derick, whom Nichols calls Papa Tot online.
“No, no, I want someone else to enjoy this beautiful dress who might not get the chance,” Nichols wrote in response to a commenter who suggested it.
Nichols has yet to make a statement on when she plans to donate the dress. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the past, she has appealed to her fans for help.
Last year she asked for information about her 18-year-old son, Randon Lee, who was shot and killed in June. Nichols asked his TikTok followers if anyone knew anything that could identify Lee’s killer. She also shared a link to a GoFundMe page at the time, which raised $280,980 to cover her funeral expenses. Police arrested a man suspected of the murder in August, several reports said.
For more stories like this, check out Insider’s digital literacy team coverage here.
Read the original article at Initiated
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/influencer-said-she-found-her-162152630.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- An influencer says she found her dream designer wedding dress at a thrift store for $50 and offered to give it away to a follower who wanted it.
- China’s foreign minister criticizes US over spy balloon saga – BBC News
- Trump, McCarthy and Fox release new truth-defying playbook
- Turkey earthquake survivors reconsider electoral loyalty to President Erdogan
- Johnson & Co turns our democracy into a pantomime
- UK Weather – Latest: Police tell motorists to avoid travel as snow falls in Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset and Surrey, Met Office warns of escalation into major storm | british news
- American football and FIFA face antitrust lawsuit and court rules
- Wolfpack wins 15-13 slugfest against UNCG
- Paris Fashion Week fall 2023: best beauty and makeup looks
- Gender equality in focus on International Women’s Day
- Bruce Willis’ wife asks the paparazzi not to shout at her in the street
- Turkey earthquake survivors search the rubble for their gold savings