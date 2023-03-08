Chanel camellias and empty chairs bring Paris Fashion Week to a close

PARIS — Camellias that towered five meters (16 feet) high served as a ready-to-wear altarpiece for Chanel’s sparkling and flowery fall presentation.

Meanwhile, Miuccia Pradas, the little sister brand Miu Miu, another showpiece of Paris Fashion Weeks, has attracted stars such as Kylie Minogue for her study in quirky creativity. Some of the show’s front row seats have remained empty amid nationwide strikes against pension reform.

Here are some highlights from the Fall/Winter 2023-24 collections, including when The Associated Press caught up with Penelope Cruz:

CAMELLIA CHANNELS

It is the flower that launched a thousand designs. Legend has it that the camellia became Gabrielle Coco Chanel’s obsession in 1913 when she pinned one to her belt, seduced, according to the house, by its simplicity, shape, purity and vitality. More than a century later, the winter flower is still the center of attention.

The camellia is more than a theme, it’s an eternal code, said artistic director Virginie Viard. I love its softness and strength.

As always, there was restraint in the Viard design aesthetic, for example, in the use of a limited palette of whites, shaded blacks and shades of pink. The camellia, too, was handled rigorously, adorning pockets, buttons and jackets, prints or leather shoes.

But the ubiquitous burst of sequins and plays of shaped slits in dresses, asymmetrical coats and diagonal fabric swooshes on skirts gave movement to the collection.

Viard also dabbled in masculine styles with men’s jackets and dandy-style British dressing gowns.

The faded colors, the old pink, the worked pieces, the sixties and seventies touches, a certain English atmosphere, the comfortable and enveloping coats, the authentic materials, make the collections more real, and more charming too,” said Viard.

PENELOPE CRUZ ON LAGERFELD

Penelope Cruz revisited her memories of late designer Karl Lagerfeld after the Chanel show.

At a Vanity Fair party in 1999, Lagerfeld and current designer Viard discussed the possibility of the actress becoming a Chanel ambassador. It was supposed to be a secret.

Karl and Virginie were speaking in French and they thought I didn’t understand,” Cruz said. “And they were talking about me as a brand ambassador. But I figured it out, pretending not to, and looking the other way, Cruz said. They told me the good news soon after!

Cruz spoke lovingly of the family-like home, whose designs and magic had made her dream, even as a young girl growing up in Spain.

The Oscar-winning actor also spoke about Viard’s tongue-in-cheek style. Tuesday’s fall-winter set was based on the 1966 film Who Are You, Polly Maggoo? a French satirical mockumentary about catwalk hyperbole and the excesses of the fashion industry.

But of course Virginia has a sense of humor, Cruz said. You have to be brave to mix certain materials and colors. It was fun.

MORE DISRUPTIONS

Nearly 50 screens lining the walls and columns of the Palais d’Iéna broadcast scenes from the construction of the sets for the Miu Miu show, alongside white tube lighting and a white corrugated iron backdrop.

The program notes were accompanied by a text by Korean artist Geumhyung Jeong: There is a codependency, but in the end the machines don’t need us. We need them.

It was unclear to some how it related to the sets theme of the quirky fashion display, but Prada seemed to want to defy the established rules of dress.

Panties peeked out from a brown leather mini-dress, cut so short it wasn’t really underwear anymore. The appliques on a light silk dress were so heavy that they structured the dress rather than the other way around. Three-dimensional flowers adorning a top were intentionally hidden by a sheer green cardigan.

The fashion twists stunned guests at Pradas, who cheered and cheered, including Kylie Minogue in a low-key black velvet mini dress.

TRACK TURN ‘CELEBUTANT’

Daughter of former NBA star Dwyane Wade and daughter-in-law of actress Gabrielle Union, Zaya, 15, walked the boards of Miu Miu in her fashion week debut as a model.

I’m not crying, it’s you, Wade posted on Instagram on a modeling story of his daughter.

Wade and Union sat front row in all-black outfits and shades to cheer her on, when she strutted around in an oversized olive green knit coat ensemble with a pencil skirt and slingback shoes.

The moment was perhaps even more poignant after Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020, recently officially received a gender and name change.

Zaya has become an outspoken advocate for gay rights and education for LGBTQ+ youth.

STRIKE, DARLING

Back-to-back Paris Fashion Week shows are frenetic. Private cars weave around blocks, trapped traffic is normal, and throngs of photographers make it difficult to navigate the sidewalks around performance venues.

As a result, social movements in the French capital are often imperceptible.

Labor strikes across France on Tuesday left chunks of empty front row seats at Miu Miu. While Chanel, which last season shut out guests who arrived minutes late, started its show with a belated breath.

Both are likely the result of limited transport options, with many Paris metro lines closed for the day. In addition, some guests left town early to avoid the chaos of strikes launched in protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plan.

Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships at Instagram, was one of those early people. Chen posted videos and photos of her trying to reach Charles de Gaulle Airport, including people walking along the highway, due to a protest blocking traffic around the airport.

Y-PROJECT DISSECTIONS

Weary fashionistas made their way to the finish line of the Y-Project for some representing the last big show of the collections or presentations of the Paris 107 season shows.

Glen Martens rarely disappoints with its award-winning scruffy, edgy style that draws inspiration from fashion history.

Dissection was a key fall theme with black tops cut into a rectangle of fabric held up by suspenders and denim jackets deconstructed into segments. Yet history is never too far away.

An ice blue three-dimensional ruffled tunic alluded to the Shakespearean scene, and a sheer white top evoked the structure of a corset.