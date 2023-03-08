Fashion
International Women’s Day: Vail locals in the ski fashion industry
March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the historical, cultural and political achievements of women. The Vail Daily spoke with three local women in the ski fashion industry to talk about the ups and downs of running a business and how they made it.
Diane Boyer has experienced many firsts. She attended Dartmouth when female students first enrolled in college and was the first female president of Snowsports Industries America, the trade association for the winter outdoor industry. In 1992, she took over the family ski clothing line, SKEA, which is celebrating its 51st anniversary this season. For her, these achievements are not surprising. Boyer never shied away from being a woman in a male-dominated industry.
My parents have always supported me as the first individual daughter and second wife. They never made a distinction in business between men and women. I grew up with boys everywhere. But I attended an all-girls boarding school, which allowed me to find my voice and grow as an individual without worrying about competing with the boys. Then I attended Dartmouth, where I used to speak to a room full of boys and men. I learned to speak my mind forcefully no matter who was there, Boyer said.
That voice earned him a spot on the Snowsports Industries of America board of directors from 1998 to 2009.
All of my fellow board members supported me. I try to lead with compassion and clarity. It is important to take a position you believe in and stick to it. It doesn’t matter if others disagree, that’s what a discussion forum is all about to find common ground for the best outcome and the benefit of all, Boyer said.
Support local journalism
Throughout her years in the snow sports industry, Boyer said women were starting to show off.
Finally, I see a lot of women in our ski and outdoor industry. Women business leaders and world-renowned female athletes in sports such as big mountain skiing, alpine racing and cross-country skiing. Women have shown they can compete and thrive in the snow sports industry, both on and off the slopes, Boyer said.
As Boyer reflects on a lifelong career in the snow sports industry, she has this little advice.
I encourage women and men to be strong and forceful in their discussions, but always be graceful in their demeanor. We are blessed to have the opportunity to live the mountain lifestyle, to live it with passion, positive passion, Boyer said. And remember, if health is the new wealth, then we who live and enjoy our beautiful mountains must be the richest people in the world.
“I had more to lose by failing than by succeeding”
Rhonda Swenson didn’t grow up in the ski industry, but a series of events and chance encounters led her to start a sweater business.
I always say, look for the crossroads of life. You might find yourself doing something completely unexpected like me, Swenson said.
Swenson is the founder and CEO of Krimson Klover and previously owned three other sweater companies. After college, she postponed college and became a flight attendant to fuel her adventure travel habits. It was during her travels that she met the owner of a sweater company and soon after Swenson was traveling to South America to help oversee sweater production. She was designing sweaters a few months later and bought the business soon after.
Swenson dove into this role, and her personality traits have helped her businesses thrive.
To be successful in our business, you must have a huge desire to be in the ski industry. You must also believe that failure is not an option. I never believed that I could fail. I had more to lose by failing than by succeeding, Swenson said. And my crazy work ethic helped. I love what I do, so it’s easy to put in the time and effort to move my business forward.
In the more than three decades that Swenson has been in the business, she points out that there aren’t many women leading brands in the ski industry. He is still very masculine.
The women running businesses in the ski industry are pretty amazing. Tough guys, really. So we need more. That said, there are a lot of changes in the number of women in leadership positions in ski resort companies across the country. We were seeing this at many resorts owned or operated by Vail Resorts, Swenson said.
Over the past 30 years, too, Swenson has had to navigate the ups and downs of this industry.
I’ve always said, if it can go wrong, it will and the sooner you accept it, the easier it will be to navigate. From lack of snow to wars, pandemics and economic downturns, it’s a wild ride, Swenson said.
One thing she learned is that relationships get you through it all.
I spend a lot of time nurturing relationships with my retailers, my factories, my banks, everyone. And then when you need them, you have their support and they have yours, Swenson said.
Swenson’s road to success hasn’t been a straight line, but her go-for-it attitude has kept her on top and she encourages others to pursue their dreams.
You’ll never regret trying, but you’ll always regret not taking the challenge. You will always wonder, What if? And what’s the worst that can happen? If it doesn’t work as expected, it will always lead you down another path, Swenson said.
A one-woman operation
Anna Tedstrom has just entered the ski fashion industry. She officially launched her brand, Hoohah, in September 2021. Hoohah upcycles vintage and second-hand outerwear to breathe new life into clothing. Think a matching ski outfit from the 1970s, but Tedstrom will sew ruffles or flowers to it which will put a little pep in your step when you wear it.
Although I have always loved art and design, I never thought I would become a fashion designer. I think as a young woman I pushed back against the idea of fashion design as a career because it was seen as feminine and impractical,” Tedstrom said. I got into product design to make camping gear, cookware, and furniture. But I kept finding myself behind the sewing machine instead of in the carpentry shop.
The fields of fashion, art and design are typically female-dominated fields and Tedstrom said at all of her previous jobs she had more female colleagues than male ones.
But all the companies I’ve worked for and many of the biggest fashion and product brands are owned by men. The biggest hurdle for me has been entrepreneurship. I think that success in entrepreneurship requires a lot of optimism, tenacity and ingenuity. I don’t think gender plays a role in whether or not you can be successful, Tedstrom said.
Tedstrom said experience and connections are invaluable and suggests you get in the door early and get as much experience as possible while you can afford to be cheap or free labor. for someone else. She also recommends having role models.
I have a crush on Sara Blakely. I’m very inspired by her story with Spanx and when something doesn’t go to plan, I think to myself, what would Sara Blakely do in this situation?
Tedstrom received positive reinforcement in what she was doing when Hoohah won the Peoples Choice Award at the Denver Fashion Weeks Emerging Designer Competition in August 2022. Moments like this make up for the feeling of burnout being a one-time operation. single woman, short of cash for the production running around and asking her family and friends for help.
The award was a big affirmation that people love what I do, especially at the start of my first year in business, Tedstrom said. There are new ups and downs every week in this business, but I’m learning every day and I’m already looking back and thinking, Wow, so many things happened and worked out! Getting to work on Hoohah another day is the biggest win.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/news/international-womens-day-vail-locals-in-the-ski-fashion-industry/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Holi – Holi 2023: Bollywood couples Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal celebrate with friends and family
- The Indian Wells Paradox: Heaven and Hell
- International Women’s Day: Vail locals in the ski fashion industry
- Weekly Immunization Update – 8 March 2023 – CESPHN
- Imran Khan contacted me for help, ex-CJP Saqib Nisar reveals
- When Hollywood Needs A Movie Villain, Brother Tech Responds | AM 870 The ANSWER
- Michigan State University Lab Discovers Big DNA
- Two powerful earthquakes hit the southern Philippines
- From Sidharth-Kiara to Vicky-Katrina, here’s how Bollywood celebrated the festival of colors
- Who Comes and Goes in 2023 Quarterbacks – The Daily Hoosier
- Chanel camellias and empty chairs bring Paris Fashion Week to a close
- Stock market today: live updates