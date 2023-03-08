International Women’s Day: Vail locals in the ski fashion industry

Diane Boyer’s family launched the SKEA line of outdoor clothing in 1972.

March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the historical, cultural and political achievements of women. The Vail Daily spoke with three local women in the ski fashion industry to talk about the ups and downs of running a business and how they made it.

Diane Boyer has experienced many firsts. She attended Dartmouth when female students first enrolled in college and was the first female president of Snowsports Industries America, the trade association for the winter outdoor industry. In 1992, she took over the family ski clothing line, SKEA, which is celebrating its 51st anniversary this season. For her, these achievements are not surprising. Boyer never shied away from being a woman in a male-dominated industry.

My parents have always supported me as the first individual daughter and second wife. They never made a distinction in business between men and women. I grew up with boys everywhere. But I attended an all-girls boarding school, which allowed me to find my voice and grow as an individual without worrying about competing with the boys. Then I attended Dartmouth, where I used to speak to a room full of boys and men. I learned to speak my mind forcefully no matter who was there, Boyer said.

Diane Boyer grew up skiing and was a National Junior Freestyle Champion and a founding member of the Freestyle Team in Stratton, Vermont.

That voice earned him a spot on the Snowsports Industries of America board of directors from 1998 to 2009.

All of my fellow board members supported me. I try to lead with compassion and clarity. It is important to take a position you believe in and stick to it. It doesn’t matter if others disagree, that’s what a discussion forum is all about to find common ground for the best outcome and the benefit of all, Boyer said.

Throughout her years in the snow sports industry, Boyer said women were starting to show off.

Finally, I see a lot of women in our ski and outdoor industry. Women business leaders and world-renowned female athletes in sports such as big mountain skiing, alpine racing and cross-country skiing. Women have shown they can compete and thrive in the snow sports industry, both on and off the slopes, Boyer said.

As Boyer reflects on a lifelong career in the snow sports industry, she has this little advice.

I encourage women and men to be strong and forceful in their discussions, but always be graceful in their demeanor. We are blessed to have the opportunity to live the mountain lifestyle, to live it with passion, positive passion, Boyer said. And remember, if health is the new wealth, then we who live and enjoy our beautiful mountains must be the richest people in the world.

“I had more to lose by failing than by succeeding”

Rhonda Swenson didn’t grow up in the ski industry, but a series of events and chance encounters led her to start a sweater business.

I always say, look for the crossroads of life. You might find yourself doing something completely unexpected like me, Swenson said.

Swenson is the founder and CEO of Krimson Klover and previously owned three other sweater companies. After college, she postponed college and became a flight attendant to fuel her adventure travel habits. It was during her travels that she met the owner of a sweater company and soon after Swenson was traveling to South America to help oversee sweater production. She was designing sweaters a few months later and bought the business soon after.

Rhonda Swenson has run four clothing companies in her career.

Swenson dove into this role, and her personality traits have helped her businesses thrive.

To be successful in our business, you must have a huge desire to be in the ski industry. You must also believe that failure is not an option. I never believed that I could fail. I had more to lose by failing than by succeeding, Swenson said. And my crazy work ethic helped. I love what I do, so it’s easy to put in the time and effort to move my business forward.

In the more than three decades that Swenson has been in the business, she points out that there aren’t many women leading brands in the ski industry. He is still very masculine.

The women running businesses in the ski industry are pretty amazing. Tough guys, really. So we need more. That said, there are a lot of changes in the number of women in leadership positions in ski resort companies across the country. We were seeing this at many resorts owned or operated by Vail Resorts, Swenson said.

Rhonda Swenson’s company, Krimson Klover, sells ski sweaters and base layers worldwide.

Over the past 30 years, too, Swenson has had to navigate the ups and downs of this industry.

I’ve always said, if it can go wrong, it will and the sooner you accept it, the easier it will be to navigate. From lack of snow to wars, pandemics and economic downturns, it’s a wild ride, Swenson said.

One thing she learned is that relationships get you through it all.

I spend a lot of time nurturing relationships with my retailers, my factories, my banks, everyone. And then when you need them, you have their support and they have yours, Swenson said.

Swenson’s road to success hasn’t been a straight line, but her go-for-it attitude has kept her on top and she encourages others to pursue their dreams.

You’ll never regret trying, but you’ll always regret not taking the challenge. You will always wonder, What if? And what’s the worst that can happen? If it doesn’t work as expected, it will always lead you down another path, Swenson said.

A one-woman operation

Anna Tedstrom has just entered the ski fashion industry. She officially launched her brand, Hoohah, in September 2021. Hoohah upcycles vintage and second-hand outerwear to breathe new life into clothing. Think a matching ski outfit from the 1970s, but Tedstrom will sew ruffles or flowers to it which will put a little pep in your step when you wear it.

Although I have always loved art and design, I never thought I would become a fashion designer. I think as a young woman I pushed back against the idea of ​​fashion design as a career because it was seen as feminine and impractical,” Tedstrom said. I got into product design to make camping gear, cookware, and furniture. But I kept finding myself behind the sewing machine instead of in the carpentry shop.

The fields of fashion, art and design are typically female-dominated fields and Tedstrom said at all of her previous jobs she had more female colleagues than male ones.

Having fun while skiing was the inspiration behind the Hoohah brand for Anna Tedstrom.

But all the companies I’ve worked for and many of the biggest fashion and product brands are owned by men. The biggest hurdle for me has been entrepreneurship. I think that success in entrepreneurship requires a lot of optimism, tenacity and ingenuity. I don’t think gender plays a role in whether or not you can be successful, Tedstrom said.

Tedstrom said experience and connections are invaluable and suggests you get in the door early and get as much experience as possible while you can afford to be cheap or free labor. for someone else. She also recommends having role models.

I have a crush on Sara Blakely. I’m very inspired by her story with Spanx and when something doesn’t go to plan, I think to myself, what would Sara Blakely do in this situation?

Tedstrom received positive reinforcement in what she was doing when Hoohah won the Peoples Choice Award at the Denver Fashion Weeks Emerging Designer Competition in August 2022. Moments like this make up for the feeling of burnout being a one-time operation. single woman, short of cash for the production running around and asking her family and friends for help.

Anna Tedstrom takes vintage and used clothes and upcycles them with fun and decorative embellishments.

The award was a big affirmation that people love what I do, especially at the start of my first year in business, Tedstrom said. There are new ups and downs every week in this business, but I’m learning every day and I’m already looking back and thinking, Wow, so many things happened and worked out! Getting to work on Hoohah another day is the biggest win.