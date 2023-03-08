Fashion
The draped dress and the trend is the spring trend that everyone loves
he season of revival is upon us, and with it comes a new wave of fashion trends to refresh our wardrobes. Among these trends, there is one that is about to take over this spring: the draped trend. This sleek and effortless approach to fashion has already locked down the season with its versatile, flattering and comfortable appeal. With draped dresses being the star of the show, it’s no wonder that fashion-forward people are already embracing this trend and making it their own.
If spring is your favorite season, it’s only natural that you embrace the trends that are making a splash in the fashion landscape. These spring fashion trends will keep you on trend while enjoying whatever the season has in store for you. Therefore, get ready to wrap yourself in fashionable goodness and make it work for you. Fortunately, the draped trend is easy to wear and flatters all body types.
Check out 5 solid ways to stay ready for spring in the chic drape trend this season…
#1. Draped blouse
A sleeveless draped crop top can be paired with high waisted palazzo pants for brunch with friends, or a midi skirt for a chic look. The tie blouse is often worn with a high waisted skirt, which gives it a feminine and neat look. But when you’re in the mood to switch things up, pair a tie-shoulder blouse with denim pants, tie the blouse at the waist, and you’re good to go. Don’t forget to accessorize with your favorite heels, statement jewelry and a clutch. You’re automatically ready to turn heads wherever you go.
#2. Draped mini skirt
With its flowing fabric and draped design, this skirt adds movement and interest to your look. And with its mini length, it’s the perfect way to show off your legs and embrace the spirit of the season. It can be worn with a simple t-shirt and trainers for a casual daytime look. Pair a brightly colored t-shirt, draped mini skirt, dark sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers to complete your look. For elevated casual fun, wear a colorful draped mini skirt with a trendy vest and heels.
#3. Draped dresses
We embraced the draping trend as dresses long before it became an official trend. The style of this dress creates a flattering and feminine shape that adorns any body type. A draped dress is always a classic for girls and there is no denying that the added composition of a draped dress adds an extra touch to our steps. Short dresses with long sleeves are perfect with nude stilettos or evening sandals. Wear it with a handbag and heeled sandals for a formal occasion, or with flats and a hat for a casual look.
Draped dresses are available in several materials and colors. From light and fluid chiffon to more structured materials, there is one for all tastes, sizes and styles. Choose a bold and vibrant print for an outfit that makes a statement, or opt for a more understated neutral hue for a chic and sophisticated look.
#4. Draped midi/long skirt
When it comes to styling the midi/maxi skirt, the possibilities are endless for this draping trend. Pair it with a simple top, flat sandals and umbrellas for a casual look. You can also wear it with a fitted blouse and pointed pumps for a more formal affair. Plus, you can try it with a cropped sweater and ankle boots for a chic and modern approach.
Opt for a denim jacket and white sneakers or slip-ons for a more laid-back vibe. What sets this midi/maxi skirt apart is its beautiful drape. And with its maxi length, it’s easy to sweep the season in style.
#5. Draped Jumpsuits
A draped jumpsuit has you oozing with effortless elegance. Its collected nature creates a relaxed and comfortable ambiance. It’s a perfect look for any occasion. To make the most of the draping trend, pair your jumpsuit with elevated accessories. Maybe strappy sandals, ankle boots, or chunky heels. This look is suitable for both formal and casual outfits.
Shop Editor’s Picks
Draped pieces are not only fashion-forward, but also incredibly practical and easy to style. As we gear up for spring, it’s clear that the draping trend is a trend to follow for high style coordination.
Check out more ways to embrace the draped trend…
For the latest trends in fashion, lifestyle and culture, follow us on Instagram @StyleRave_
This is original Style Rave content exclusively created for our readers. If reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used by any other publishing house or blogs, such use must provide a direct link to this source article. Use of and/or registration on any part of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms and conditions And Privacy Policy.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
