Best men’s cargo pants 2023 from Carhartt, ASOS and more





VS Argo pants aren’t something new – but the styles on the market right now certainly are. Founded in the 1930s by the British Army, they originated as a durable and practical answer to transporting equipment, maps and tools in harsh working conditions. Fast forward to modern times and they’ve evolved from a staple of workwear brands to boy bands in the 90s, and on to 2023, where they’ve now been spotted on influencers and celebrities. . When co-opted by the fashion industry in the 80s, the style was inherently laid back – spoke extremely baggy and oversized – and some even came in the form of *shaky* shorts. Now they have taken a turn for the better. Spotted on the Spring/Summer 2023 catwalks at Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Givenchy and Versace to name but a few, they proved to be a nostalgic silhouette with legs. LEARN MORE Whether you stick with the bulkier fit of the ’90s or prefer a slimmer style, today’s options are sleeker and more streamlined, offering the versatility to dress them up or down. The best ones come in versatile, neutral hues that go with almost anything – be it black, off-white, camel, navy or khaki. The main rule? Pockets are there for form, not function, whatever the situation. The only people with anything in the side patch pockets should be those who are In fact use them for professional purposes – even if that’s the look you’re going for. So, without further ado, add to your pants collection a new pair of utility pants that will see you through the season in style. Keep scrolling for the best. LEARN MORE Marni straight wool cargo pants Mr Porter A straight leg that’s not too oversized, Marnis cargos are a great entry-level for those who haven’t tried the trend yet. A luxurious 100% wool design, it’s a casual yet stylish option that stays true to the classic with patch pockets and stitch detailing. Buy now 650 , Mr Porter {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tommy Jeans Aiden Baggy Cargo Pants Tommy Jeans We love khaki utility pants – and this one from Tommy Jeans fits the bill perfectly. A baggy silhouette, they will suit relaxed fits and street style. Buy now 85 , Tommy Jeans {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cos wool-blend cargo pants Because Creating high but minimal collections is the street hero Cos MO. Featuring an archetypal flap pocket on the side and detailed stitching on each leg, this understated, easygoing black design matches these briefs perfectly. Buy now 89 , Because {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sunflower elasticated-waist cotton cargo pants MatchesFashion Designed by Copenhagen-based Sunflower Collective, these pants are created with quality construction and a timeless look in mind. Blending ’90s cargo aesthetics with a high-waisted ’70s fit, they’ve got the best of both worlds. Dress them up with a shirt or down with a t-shirt. Buy now 190 , MatchesFashion {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Carhartt WIP Cole Organic Cotton Straight Leg Cargo Pants Selfridges As the fashion subsidiary of historic American workwear brand Carhartt, Carhartt WIP is rooted in a utilitarian vibe – and so it’s no surprise the offering includes cargo. Crafted from a sustainable organic cotton, they feature patch pockets and paneling for a quintessential, hard-wearing all-around design. Buy now 120 , Selfridges {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gramicci Cargo Pants Double Navy END With over 40 years of expertise in functional outdoor clothing, Gramicci excels in building the workwear staple that is cargo. With an elasticated waist and drawcords at the hem, they’re adjustable and versatile. Buy now 125 , END {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tommy Hilfiger x Martine Rose Loose Denim Cargo Jeans Martine Rose X Tommy Hilfiger Martine Rose is a London-based designer who is an expert in loose silhouettes. With this collab, it’s been paired with Tommy Hilfiger’s denim mastery for a match made in cargo heaven. A five-pocket design, with two additional patch pockets on the side, this is a jean any stylish individual will want in their wardrobe. Buy now 140 , Selfridges {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Reiss Talk twill cargo pants Reiss If you want your off-duty style to have a touch of elegance, Reiss is the place to go. Crafted from a heavyweight twill, these pants are both textured and chunky, and their relaxed cropped fit makes them perfect for those who avoid wider legs. Buy now 138 , Reiss {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Daily paper ecargo pants Daily newspaper Leader in the streetwear market, Daily Paper is an expert in the relaxed luxury aesthetic with its collections inspired by the rich culture of African heritage. These cargos are made from a thick, super soft black cotton, for a sophisticated take on the classic – and the logo patch will command the respect of even the most stylish of people. Buy now 120 , Daily newspaper {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Chocolate COLLUSION Slim Cargo Pants ASOS ASOS’ own label, COLLUSION, designs collections primarily aimed at the Gen Z market – but these pants can be worn by anyone, regardless of age. A sleek take on the casual ’90s design, they’re easy to style whether you dress them up or down. Buy now 25.99 , ASOS {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

