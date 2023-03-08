Christian Siriano’s dresses destroyed by burst pipe days before Oscars





In the wise words of Tim Gunn, Christian Siriano is going to have to make it work! On Monday, the “Project Runway” alum revealed that his workspace was flooded just days before Sunday’s Oscars, putting dresses he designed for celebrities to wear on the red carpet at risk. “Well, it’s 6 days until the Oscars [sic] and a blowjob broke out in our studio, happy monday to us!” Siriano captioned a clip of the mess on Instagram. “Ughghghg THE WORST EVER!” In the clip, water can be seen dripping from the ceiling, soaking tissue boxes and other supplies. While “only a few dresses” were “ruined”, Siriano added, her team quickly set up a “makeshift studio” to try to recreate the lost looks. Christian Siriano and his team are working overtime after a burst pipe ‘ruined’ some of his Oscar designs. WireImage The designer posted a video of his soaking wet studio on social media. Instagram/@christiansiriano The fashion designer shared a clip of the new workroom on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing, “It’s our studio this week I guess.” In the video, his employees can be seen at work, quickly measuring and sewing fabric to meet their March 12 deadline. While it’s unclear which stars Siriano will dress at this year’s Oscars, he dressed Quinta Brunson, Billy Porter and Nicole Byer at January’s Golden Globes. There was water dripping from the ceiling of his studio. Instagram/@christiansiriano The next day, he and his team set up a “makeshift studio” to try to save the dresses. Instagram/@christiansiriano He also dressed Rosie Perez in a dramatic red dress at the 2022 Oscars and created a jaw-dropping cutout creation for Janelle Mone for last year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party. Although he’s now worked with nearly all of his “dream people,” Siriano previously told Page Six Style that there’s still one major name on his wishlist. For more Page Six style you love Siriano hasn’t revealed which stars he’s dressing this year or whose looks have been ruined. Instagram/@christiansiriano I’ll tell you, there’s one actress I haven’t dressed, and that’s Cate Blanchett,” he told us last year. “So I gotta get into it. But I never try [to force it], I just let it go. You send a dress, and you hope it works! So if Siriano finally got the chance to dress Blanchett who’s nominated for Best Actress this year, hopefully her dress didn’t get ruined by the “rain.”

