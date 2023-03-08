



2023 CARLSBAD SECTIONAL SPEEDO Day three of the 2023 Speedo Sectional Meet in Carlsbad, Calif. is over. The third day of competition included the 200 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle, 200 chest, and 500 freestyle. Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks 17 years Bailey Hartman kicked off the final session with a time of 1:54.98 to win the women’s 200 butterfly. The swim came just short of Hartman’s personal best of 1:54.82, which she swam at Winter Juniors West last December. The UVA rookie was pretty quick on Saturday, sharing 54.63 in the top 100. She then shared 29.82 and 30.53 over the bottom two 50s, for a 1:00.35 over the bottom 100. Hartman then won the women’s 500 freestyle in 4:41.58, narrowly beating 14-year-old La Mirada Armada. Kayla Han (4:41.94). Although she won, Hartman’s swimming fell short of her personal best of 4:33.72, which she also swam at Winter Juniors West. Han was also a bit behind her lifetime best of 4:39.18, which she swam at a meet in November. Evolution Racing Club 18 years old David Schmitt won the men’s 200 butterfly in dominant fashion, swimming in 1:42.32. A Harvard freshman, Schmitt’s time marked a new personal best of just over a second. He swam a very consistent race, especially for a 200 butterfly, passing 23.01 over the first 50, then splitting 26.45, 26.41 and 26.45 respectively over the last three 50. Mission Viejo Swimmers 17 years old Theia Salvino won the women’s 100m in a tight race with 17-year-old Rancho San Dieguito Amy Zhang, seeing both girls break new personal bests. Salvino, an Alabama rookie, won the race in 53.36, while Zhang touched down in 53.49. Salvino then won the women’s 50 freestyle in 22.69. That swim was well off Salvino’s personal best of 22.06, which she had just swum at a meet about two weeks earlier. Salvino was operating on a very tight double, with only the men’s 100 backstroke final between his 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle finals. Rex Maurer, an 18-year-old Rose Bowl Aquatics rookie from Stanford, won the men’s 100m in 47.27. He fell short of Maurer’s personal best of 46.04, but still won the race by more than a second. Maurer would later win the men’s 500 freestyle at the end of the session, clocking 4:18.03. That time also comes off his lifetime best of 4:12.33, which he swam in, you guessed it, Winter Juniors West. The men’s 50 free saw Coronado Swim Association-Team Elite 18 Samuel Quarles achieve a new personal best of 20.20 to win. Groomed to begin his college career at Cal in the fall, Quarles’ previous personal best was a 20.38 from Winter Juniors West last December. Crow Canyon Raya Mellot, 15, won the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:10.15. The performance marked a personal best of 0.01 seconds. She paced really well, splitting 29.63, 33.12, 33.05 and 34.35 out of every 50 respectively. Mission Viejo Swimmers 18 years old Noah Dry swam 1:58.87 to win a very close race in the men’s 200 breaststroke. Princeton rookie Sech was just off his personal best of 1:58.70. Evolution Racing Club Nathan Wu, 16, touched just behind Sech in 1:58.87. The pair were nearly tied at the 50-yard turn, with Sech separating 26.71 and Wu 26.79. Sech then opened up a bit of a lead, edging Wu 29.86 to 30.41 on the second 50. Sech advanced slightly further on the third 50, splitting 30.64 to Wu’s 30.90. Wu then quickly closed the gap over the final 50 yards, coming home in 30.84, which was significantly faster than Sech’s 31.66, but wasn’t quite enough for Wu to take the lead at the arrival.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swimswam.com/15-year-old-raya-mellott-clocks-210-15-200-breast-carlsbad-sectional-day-3-recap/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

