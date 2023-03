Kerry Washington has worn Whitney Houston’s red dress since 1996

When Law Roach dresses a celebrity for the red carpet, his outfit is almost guaranteed to make headlines the next day. The eponymous stylist and image architect, who works with Zendaya, Celine Dion, Issa Rae and Kerry Washington (what a list!), always seems to have that magic touch, especially when dressing his clients in archival pieces. Concrete example: on March 5, he did it again perfectly by putting Washington in Whitney Houston’s red dress from 1996 for the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood. As Washington walked the red carpet at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, fans got to see the actor in Marc Bouwer’s velvet piece. The backless dress had a ruched design and hugged her figure as if it was custom made for her. Before Washington, Houston wore this exact number to the BET Walk of Fame Awards gala in 1996. Roach even included a photo of the singer in this look in his Instagram photo carousel in case you can’t remember the fashion moment. Washington was undoubtedly thrilled to wear Houston’s dress and who wouldn’t? as she posted a funny video on her social media account that evening. In the video, she wrote What’s cooler than wearing Whitney Houston’s dress coupled with the lyrics to Houston’s iconic song, I Have Nothing. The cast’s latest look only further proved Roachs’ dedication to shooting vintage pieces for his clients. Just last week he put Hunter Schaefer in a Look Prada 1997 and Zendaya has also worn a handful of archival pieces over the years. In June 2022, she wore a 90s Bob Mackie dress to the 2022 TIME100 gala and shortly after, Roach wrote on Instagram: …Vintage and Archival dressing is not a trend for me, it’s what led me to this career and will always be my first choice when possible. I am so grateful to have been granted rare access to some of the most amazing archives. This @bobmackie is one of the most special… Unless you have Roach on speed dial, you’ll have a hard time getting unique outfits from his customers, including Washington’s Red Dress. But before giving up hope, TZR has found nearly identical parts to buy below. Add your choice to your virtual checkout cart, then once the dress arrives, slip it on while singing your favorite Whitney Houston song in front of the mirror. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thezoereport.com/culture/kerry-washington-whitney-houston-red-dress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos