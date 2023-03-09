High school runner alleges dress code discrimination





In Houston, a Spring Woods High School student has spoken out against her cross country and track team dress code practices, which she says are discriminatory. While training on a 100-degree day, the junior GH (who remained anonymous to avoid backlash) opted to run around in her sports bra to be more comfortable. I saw a few guys running around without their shirts on campus and off campus and they weren’t told anything. So, I took off my shirt, obviously, and got in trouble for it,” GH told KHOU 11, a local news station in Houston . The runner, who was the only black student-athlete on the women’s team, was disciplined by the school. When she voiced her concerns about following the dress code in a discriminatory way that kept the girls’ teams much higher than the boys’ teams, the Spring Branch administration responded by mistreating her and holding her back. distinctions won during a competitive season. according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) . More from Runner’s World play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Spring Branch staff denied her an award for being the top runner on the women’s cross country team, according to the ACLU. In response to Spring Woods High Schools’ actions, the ACLU sent a letter on GH’s behalf. The organization informed school district officials that their dress code practices could put them in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ( which guarantees equal protection of the laws” ) and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (which prohibits discrimination based on sex ). GH bravely challenged unjust discrimination and was harshly punished for it, harming her college and athletic career and potentially depriving her of future opportunities in sport, Liza Davis, Skadden Fellow at the ACLU Womens Rights Project, said in a statement. We refuse to stand idly by as Spring Branch ISD staff abuse the only black athlete on the cross country teams for daring to speak up for herself and her comrades. Davis also pointed out that dress code discrimination disproportionately harms black girls in the United States And not just in sports . In a statement, said the Spring Branch Independent School District, Spring Branch ISD denies discrimination and treats students equally and fairly. We are aware of the situation of a student at one of our high schools who is dissatisfied with SBISD practices, which are applied to all athletes on that campus. SBISD is currently investigating the matter. I never thought it would get to this point, GH told the ACLU. I had faith that the people who were supposed to protect us would do it and do the right thing for us. Stepping up for my teammates may never benefit me, but it will benefit the next young woman of color who looks like me. Contributing author Kells McPhillips is a health and wellness journalist living in Los Angeles. His work has appeared in The runner’s world, The New York Times, Good + Good, Fortune, Formand others.

