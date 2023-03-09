Fashion
The 7 Best Men’s Dress Pants That Look Like Sweatpants
When it comes to fashionlooking your best is often the goal, but an indescribable detail that reigns supreme in comfort.
Men’s clothing, in particular, can be a little restrictive at times, and dress pants, in particular, remain the one item of clothing that tons of men dread jumping into.
With the wide range of dress pants options available today, from chinos to slacks and everything in between, now is the perfect time to find a pair that best suits your comfort needs. But, what if there was a pair of dress pants that mimicked the feel and ease of sweatpants (aka the ultimate loungewear article)?
Based on thousands of buyer reviews, below are seven of the most comfortable men’s dress pants that feel just as comfortable (if not more) than sweatpants.
Price ranging from $27.41 For $135these picks are both stylish and size-appropriate, with one running up to size 54.
Check out these bestselling dress pants that look like sweatpants from brands like bonobos, Lee, LL bean, Mack Weldon and more, below.
“Comfort of sweatpants without looking like a schlub. They’re incredibly comfortable and look great whether you’re casual or semi-formal.”
“Very comfortable and very well made pants. I wear them to work, they last all day and seem to avoid creasing. They are super comfortable. Also very well fitted. Sometimes I have trouble finding pants that fit well where are not too puffy And these are just perfect! I bought several different colors.”
“I would buy and buy this product again and also shorts. They fit perfectly based on all the information presented on the website for each product. I use them for casual and work wear.”
“These [look] like dress pants, but feel like sweatpants. They go great with polo shirts and dress shirts.”
“You wouldn’t go back to your usual chinos after trying this. [It] looks like chinos, looks like sweatpants but lighter. Just perfect!”
“Such a good purchase. As someone who lives in sweatpants, these give me all the comfort I could ask for in dressier pants.. They look great, fit perfectly with just the right amount of stretch, and are easy to clean.”
“Best pants ever. These pants are amazingly comfortable. I was looking for pants that weren’t a cotton khaki, but not as casual as something from Lulu and these are the perfect mix.”
