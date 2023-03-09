How TikTok catapulted the male beauty market

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you purchase something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In today’s retail landscape, especially among Gen Z consumers, TikTok plays a big role in driving the popularity of beauty products and brands. One particular group over which TikTok seems to have a growing influence is male shoppers.

According to a market study published by Personalized market information [CMI]Global Men’s Grooming Market was valued at approximately USD 55 Billion in 2021. By 2030, it is expected to reach USD 110 Billion.

Men’s growing interest in skincare products was confirmed by market research firm NPD Group, which reported that prestige men’s skincare sales in 2022 reached 190.1 million, an increase of 23% compared to 2021.

THE Connecting the Dots Report 2022 from news firm GWI showed that, since 2018, beauty and cosmetics are the fastest growing interest among male consumers, increasing 21% between 2018 and 2021. It peaked during the Covid-19 lockdowns in early 2020. TikToks userbase, meanwhile, double from 2019 to 2021.

So what does the boom in the men’s grooming market have to do with the dance-crazed video app?

According to Dr Muneeb Shah, also known on TikTok as @dermdoctor (17.9 million subscribers), TikTok has created a wealth of beauty content, including tips and tutorials on skincare, haircare and grooming. The ease of access to this information made it accessible to men for the first time. Traditionally, this content should be sought after, but the For You Page (FYP) allows individuals to discover new interests.

He added that TikTok has personally helped me break gender stereotypes.

TikTok led the wave of a number of fashion and beauty trends, from dirty teenage looks to the rise of e-boy and e-girl culture. In doing so, he has both reduced the restrictions the male consumer base previously felt towards beauty products and opened up opportunities for self-expression.

While TikTok and Instagram have quite similar features member numbers, TikTok has a wider audience for male-centric beauty content. By market and consumer data platform Statesmanin January 2023, approximately 54% of global TikTok users were female and 46% were male.

For example, the hashtag #mensskincare currently generates around 350,000 results on Instagram; on TikTok, the same hashtag has over 295 million views.

A TikTok representative increased viewership for several of the most popular male-centric beauty hashtags: #mensgrooming has 1.5 billion views, #mensmakeup has 326.8 million, #mensskincare has 292.7 million and #mensskincareproducts has 31.7 million, for example. There’s also #mensmanicure with 20.5 million views, #mensnails with 16.3 million, and #mensmakeuptutorial with 8.1 million. To make a point of comparison, on Instagram, the hashtag #mensgrooming garnered 3.1 million posts.

In addition to skin care products and cosmetics with a natural finish, male consumers are also increasingly interested in beauty products traditionally targeted at women. According to consumer behavior research firm Spate, there was also a year-over-year increase in Google searches for men alongside products like eye shadow (+9.5%) and nail polish (+13.7%).

The videos of SkinTok influencers Edward Zo (@edwardzo2 million followers on TikTok) and David Kim (@dthekorean; 526,000 TikTok followers) regularly go viral. This is particularly true of videos that confront the concept of toxic masculinity. Many of Zos’ videos focus on styling wigs and colorful makeup. Kims’ videos primarily focus on how to create a proper skincare routine and provide explanations of skincare products and ingredients.

Kim speculated that men from previous generations weren’t as conscious about their looks. However, with the rise of selfies and other aesthetic-driven social media content, younger generations of men have become more self-aware and are now actively tackling insecurities.

In a chat with Jon Shanahan, co-founder of men’s skincare and cosmetics brand Stryx, working from the comforts of home has allowed men to experience skincare and cosmetics like they don’t. had never done before.

On the brand’s website, one of the company’s slogans, Stryx was founded on a basic idea: men seek to look good. Unlike the pink packaging or bolder colors of products traditionally marketed by women, Stryxs units come in a more neutral black and white color scheme. The brand offers a mix of skincare products, like a moisturizer and cleansers, and color cosmetics, like the Colored moisturizer and the corrector Toolto help men achieve a natural and more refined version of their appearance.

With 328,000 followers, Stryx is one of the most followed men’s grooming brands on TikTok.

On the platform, brand content is centered around get ready with me (GRWM) style videos that feature Stryx products such as Tinted Moisturizer and Eyebrow & Beard Gel Combplus product demonstrations and explanations from Shanahan.

Shanahan estimated that 70-75% of the brand’s sales in 2022 were driven by its TikTok audience. In 2021, the brand generated approximately $1.5 million in sales, reflecting a 250% annual increase in sales.

As for the Styx content that performs best on TikTok, Shanahan said it’s a mix of user-generated content (UGC) and GRWM videos, as well as product tutorials featuring featured Shanahan himself.

[Stryx] has a product that lends itself to [impactful] visuals. And the fact that I go there regularly, that I am the target audience and that I can talk to [Stryx product] from all angles, [worked to] build a relationship with our audience.

Shanahan attributed much of the success of TikTok brands to the brand’s subversive image. When asked to elaborate on the definition of subversive, the brand’s founder pointed out that it’s currently rare and somewhat shocking to see a man of masculine presentation put a concentrated effort into his facial appearance. The shock factor is part of the brand’s ability to stand out in the crowded beauty market.

My GRWM videos perform twice as well when I have a mustache, he said. There is the idea of ​​a man with a mustache being masculine, but the idea that he uses [makeup] takes people a bit off guard.

Above all else, consistency, clear branding, and authenticity are key to a brand’s success with a male audience on TikTok.

The executives of another men’s skincare and skincare brand, Dr. Squatch, backed him up. Dr. Squatch currently has 410,000 ICT Tac subscribers, and it reached $100 million in sales in 2020. The company declined to release its sales figures for 2022.

Visually speaking, the two brands could no longer be different. Where Stryx has a minimalist, monochromatic brand image, Dr. Squatchs products, which range from bar soaps to colognes, have a somewhat rustic, childish feel. Stryxs TikTok videos primarily focus on consumer UGC using the products in their daily routines. The majority of Dr. Squatchs content focuses on trending sounds, cheeky memes, and comedy sketches created by the brand and its consumers.

Authenticity is the common factor, said John Ludeke, chief marketing officer at Dr. Squatch.

Even when we went viral with our YouTube content, the goal was always to be educational and entertaining, he said. Not taking yourself too seriously continued to perform well on TikTok.

He added that TikTok allows trends to proliferate better with a younger consumer than Instagram. It’s less polished and more impactful in driving customer behavior. UGC is a plus [successful] reference than a brand trying to sell you something aggressively.