Camden County high school students say ‘yes’ to prom dress

PENNSAUKEN, NJ (WPVI) — Hundreds of Camden County students are now ready for prom.

The event took place at the Camden County Boathouse in Pennsauken, which has transformed into a chic boutique with everything a young lady needs for prom.

This was all made possible by the Camden County Board of Commissioners Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, the Police Department and the Department of Corrections.

When the families arrived, they were greeted by a “personal shopper” dressed in black.

They had everything from dresses of all kinds to handbags and jewelry.

Then, once the dresses and accessories had been chosen, it was time to jump into the dressing room.

Once she said “yes to the dress”, there was a celebration.

A total of 600 dresses were available.

Those who made this possible were confident that when the event ended, nearly 600 prom dates would be ready to go.

“We’re able to scale them a bit, but for most girls here, they fit like a glove,” said Lt. Sharon Grate-Hameen of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Events like these are what it’s all about.

“It’s just been such an energetic, wonderful and memorable day that we all shed tears and cheer together,” Camden County Commissioner Melinda Kane said.