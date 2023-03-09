Pirates Drop Heartbreaker to DePaul at BIG EAST Tournament





New York, NY – Despite trailing four-point lead and senior double-double performance Tyrese Samuel (Montreal, Quebec) who finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, the Seton Hall men’s basketball team fell dramatically to DePaul as the Blue Demons came away with a 66-65 win in the first BIG EAST Tournament Tour inside Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. Graduate student KC Ndefo (Elmont, NY) finished with 14 points, had eight rebounds and had two blocks for the Pirates (17-15). Senior Al Amir Dawes (Newark, NJ) added 12 points and graduate student Jamir Harris (North Brunswick, NJ) contributed with 10 points and three assists. How did it happen In a home and away first half, the Blue Demons’ third of the game gave them a 13-10 lead with 12:02 left in the first half. The Pirates responded with a 5-0 push starting with a three-pointer by Harris and a lay-up by junior Dr. Davis (Indianapolis, Ind.) who led them by two, 15-13. With The Hall down two with less than nine minutes to go, Ndefo hit three straight goals to put the Pirates ahead, 24-20. DePaul scored the first bucket of the second half to go ahead 34-28, but the Pirates were helped back into the game by Dawes, who scored six straight points to help The Hall reduce their deficit at one, 35-34. Back-to-back layups from Odukale and Ndefo gave Seton Hall their first lead since the 3:55 mark in the first half. An 8-0 run capped by a Davis lay-up wide open under the basket led to the Pirates’ biggest lead in the game at nine, 46-37, with 10:41 remaining. With less than two minutes remaining, DePaul cut Seton Hall’s lead to one before Dawes responded with a pull-up that made it 61-58. With 17 seconds left, two key free throws made by Harris made it 65-61, but DePaul would come back all the way by converting a layup, stealing the boundaries and fouling behind the line of the net. three points. DePaul’s Umoja Gibson sank all three free throws to go up one, 66-65, with three seconds left and Odukale had a chance at the rim to win the game after going from baseline to baseline. However, the shot was blocked at the edge, stopping a winning field goal and moving the Blue Demons through to the next round. Inside the numbers Seton Hall shot 50% from the field (25 of 50), 26% from three (4 of 15) and 61% from the charity strip (11 of 18).

The Pirates allowed DePaul to shoot 45 percent from the field and 50 percent from three (10 of 20).

Seton Hall finished plus-eight on the glass, 34-26, and owns the paint, scoring 40 of his 65 points in the key.

Both teams finished with 14 turnovers, but DePaul scored 17 points on Seton Hall’s errors to the Pirates’ nine points.

The Pirates led for 22:54 of glory time to 13:10 for the Blue Demons. News and notes Seton Hall drops to 33-39 all-time at the BIG EAST tournament and 19-11 in his history as the top seed.

The loss marks the first opener loss of a conference tournament in the young coaching career of Shaheen Holloway .

. Seton Hall is now 2-2 in one-point games at the BIG EAST Tournament since the reconfiguration and has the most one-point games of any conference team in that span.

Seton Hall is down to 6-3 in first round matches and 10-8 overall at the BIG EAST tournament since the reconfiguration.

The game was the first-ever meeting between DePaul and Seton Hall at the BIG EAST tournament.

Samuel scored his fifth double-double of the season in the loss, the first since Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jared Roden played double-double matches against St. John’s in the 2021 BIG EAST Tournament.

played double-double matches against St. John’s in the 2021 BIG EAST Tournament. Ndefo now has 62 blocks this season, which puts him in sole possession of ninth place on Seton Hall’s single-season blocks list.

Harris posted his third double-digit game of the season and 45th of his career.

