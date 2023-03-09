Fashion
Lala Kent shared her Amazon fashion must-haves
Lala Kent has broken her silence on her latest fashion and beauty finds on Amazon.
Amid the cast drama swirling all over online, the Vanderpump Rules star hosted a Amazon live this week, and in this one, she’s shared over 30 must-haves, from two-piece sets to matte lip glosses to funky hair clips (and she’s also shared a little tea pour). All of the elements were based on the styles that viewers requested, but predictably, she made sure they appealed to her as well.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite picks starting at just $4.
Shop Lala Kent’s Amazon Fashion & Beauty Picks:
- 17km Gold Chunky Hoop Earring Set$16.99 (original $29.99)
- Puma Carina Trainers$20 $59.99 (original $70)
- Onirike Long Sleeve Pleated Shirt and Palazzo Pants Set$49.49 with coupon (original $54.99)
- Anrabess Oversized Long Sleeve Tracksuit Set$37.99
- Floerns Tie Front Long Sleeve Rib Knit Cropped Top$26.99
- Dokotoo Oversized Distressed Boyfriend Denim Jacket$46.98 (original $51.99)
- Xbtclxebco high waisted joggers$18.99$23.99 (original $19.99$23.99)
- MakeMeChic Long Sleeve Knitted Swimsuit Cover Up$34.99
- Anrabess spaghetti strap beach maxi dress$38.94 with coupon (original $59.99)
- Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss$3.33 with coupon (origin $4.99)
- Molizummy matte flower hair clips$11.99 (original $12.99)
- Queen Pink Ribbed Crew Neck Sleeveless Tank Midi Skirt Set$28.79 with coupon (original $31.99)
- NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream$6.49
When launching her product recommendations, the reality TV star called out some big gold earrings which she is “obsessed with”. Besides the pair she wore, the set comes with five other hoop variations in different shapes and sizes, and it’s currently on sale for $17, which is less than $3 a pair. She even called them her “Hailey Bieber earrings.”
Buy it! 17KM Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings$16.99 (origin $29.99); amazon.com
Another item the reality star has in her basket is this bright orange Onirike Long Sleeve Pleated Shirt and Palazzo Pants Set. Crafted from polyester, both pieces feature a pleated design that might look cute at the beach or at the bar. “Anytime you can put me in something really fancy, but I also feel like I could go to bed in it, I feel great,” Kent added.
She highlighted the color orange, but there are also other bold hues and neutrals. Plus, with an additional 10% off coupon available now, you can score the set for less than $55 and considering you can wear the pieces together or separately, we’d say it’s a steal..
Buy it! Onirike Pleated Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt and Palazzo Pants Set in Orange$49.49 with coupon (origin $54.99); amazon.com
For a sneaker with the “perfect chunky”, by Kent, you need these Puma Carina Trainers. They have a rubber sole for added comfort, and the all-white color will never clash with any of your other accessories. They even have over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
A buyer said that they’re “the perfect white tennis shoe” adding, “They’re simple and clean and go with everything. I wear them with dresses, jeans, joggers, shorts, etc.”
And you don’t have to go far to get your hands on these styles either. Kent’s Amazon Live also included a variety of dresses, including this one crochet beach blanket and that ruffled long dresswith fun sweatpants like these green tie-dye pair.
Head to Amazon see all of Kent’s fashion and beauty items (and maybe hear a little about a certain scandal). Keep scrolling to shop more of his viewer-inspired haul below.
Buy it! Puma Carina Sneakers in White$20 $59.99 (origin $70); amazon.com
Buy it! Anrabess Oversized Long Sleeve Tracksuit Set In Apricot$37.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Floerns Khaki Rib Knit Long Sleeve Tie Front Cropped Cardigan Top$26.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Dokotoo Distressed Oversized Boyfriend Denim Jacket in Sky Blue$46.98 (original $51.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Xbtclxebco High Waisted Joggers In Tie Dye Green$18.99$23.99 (original $19.99$23.99); amazon.com
Buy it! MakeMeChic Crochet Long Sleeve Swimsuit Cover Up in Orange$34.99; amazon.com
Buy it! Anrabess Spaghetti Strap Tiered Beach Maxi Dress in White$38.94 with coupon (origin $59.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss in Blushing Belgraves$3.33 with coupon (origin $4.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Light Color Molizummy Matte Flower Hair Clips$11.99 (original $12.99); amazon.com
Buy it! Pink Queen Sleeveless Crew Neck Ribbed Tank Midi Skirt Set in Pink and Orange$28.79 with coupon (origin $31.99); amazon.com
Buy it! NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream in Abu Dhabi$6.49; amazon.com
Do you like a bargain? Sign up for the PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up to date with the latest sales, as well as celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
|
Sources
2/ https://people.com/fashion/lala-kent-amazon-live-march-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lala Kent shared her Amazon fashion must-haves
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Google introduces modern desktop search design
- Have SNP members decided on a new leader? – BBC Newsnight
- The earthquake affects the power supply in Davao de Oro, causing evacuations and damages
- Imran Khan will address PTI workers and supporters on social media
- China’s Xi Jinping calls for ‘rapidly raising’ armed forces
- What was going on at Fox News around the January 6 riot
- IND vs AUS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese greet cricketers ahead of the fourth Test
- National Police Chief General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo until President Joko Widodo wins 2023 Obsession Awards
- Ian Falconer, creator of Olivia the energetic piglet, dies at 63
- Argos Colchester could become a sports bar under plans