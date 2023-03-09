IWD 2023 Fashion Voice: From Her Point of View

“Men written by women” was a phenomenon that spread across the internet a year or two ago, and the term female gaze, coined in response to the conventional male-dominated film industry, where most movie characters were created by the perception of men, is so impactful. in today’s world not only in pop culture but also in fashion.

Initially, “dressing for the female gaze” was widely and primarily embraced by women after realizing that most major fashion houses were originally founded by men and designed by men. Over the years women have come to realize the importance of dressing in clothes created from a female perspective which often more accurately represents them. In the 2010s, Phoebe Philo took over Celine and turned it into a brand that championed female empowerment, creating clothes that fit the realistic needs and wants of the women who wear them. houses began to tap into creation through the female gaze, hiring more female voices to support creation. From Muccia Prada to Chitose Abe, from Grace Wales Bonner to Martine Rose. It’s only a matter of time before we consumers stop and wonder where the female voices are – not just in women’s fashion, but also for men.

I invited three female fashion voices who have contributed, leaving important marks on the local fashion scene: Skye Laia rising fashion designer; Asha Farisha, known for her online moniker Girl Meet Couture who shares all things fashion, from culture to history; And Kelly Lim, a fashion editor and model herself, to talk about menswear – what styles and trends in menswear are attractive from a female perspective and who they think are “men written by women”. Before I continue, I think fashion doesn’t need to “ask for validation”, you wear what you want, but we can always be open to opinions that, who knows, might be a game changer.

What is that head-to-toe look that will make your head spin on the street?

Asha: If you ask me, there are no specific head-to-toe looks when it comes to fashion and style, because trends change as fast as they can. Whenever I’m struck by an outfit, it’s always a look that says more about the type of person he wears, something very expressive and bold but also very elegant and concise when seen in his outfit. A good style for me is a look that tells a story or sends a message.

Kelly: As boring as it sounds, a timeless, well-put together outfit with a twist is going to be the one that makes my head spin before anything super loud or flashy. The devil is in the subtle details and making it look effortless isn’t easy. Whether it’s a monochromatic look with a play on different textures or a subversive take on wardrobe basics, finding new ways to stylize and elevate tried-and-true classics and personalize them will be for me the most catchy.

Sky: I don’t have a specific head-to-toe, but I love a look with lots of thin layers, creating a layered effect with different textures. Texture is key.

On and off the catwalks, where do you think menswear is going this year? What would be “in trend”?

Asha: Fashion itself is moving a lot towards individuality, which is why we see a lot of new niches and “-core” styles like gorpcore, blokecore and more. The younger generations are obsessed with aesthetics and hyper-individualism, they like to identify with a community or a way of life and they do so by dressing up.

I would expect a lot more very specific niches of fashion to appear in trend through hobbies, interest or nostalgia and it’s usually something that happened out of the blue and quite difficult to predict. We’ve seen this before from the fact that outdoor clothing and the camping hobby is ‘in’ and has given rise to gorpcore fashion, it’s exciting to see what’s more to come, but i would say dress how you want, who knows if that will be the next big thing?

Kelly: A creative fluidity has flourished in menswear in recent years, with the blurring of lines between menswear and womenswear and an emphasis on self-expression. I think we’re in an era of personal experimentation – there’s more space than ever for men to explore their style, and recent shows have expressed a similar sensibility. From the ubiquity of skirts of all lengths to new takes on traditional suits, designers rework classics with an emphasis on fit, shape and silhouettes. We are heading for a menswear refresh and hopefully a focus on craftsmanship and technique rather than hype.

Sky: I think the more slender silhouettes will be back but in a more elegant and soft way.