Daniel Brhl to play fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in Disney+ show





Daniel Brühl (“All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Captain America: Civil War”) will star as late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in “Kaiser Karl,” the anticipated Disney+ original series that Gaumont (“Lupin”) is currently producing. The series is currently filming in France, Monaco and Italy. The six-part series will chronicle Karl Lagerfeld’s rise through the world of 1970s Parisian haute couture. Yves Saint Laurent reigns supreme. Lagerfeld went on to become chief designer and creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his own brand. The series will also explore the rivalry between Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent’s partner, Pierre Berge, as well as his love affair with Jacques de Bascher. In addition to depicting the clan rivalries and ego battles of the high fashion world, the series will also depict the epic parties and decadence, tragic loves and friendships that marked Lagerfeld’s life. Jérôme Salle, the famous French director whose credits include “Kompromat”, “Totems”, “L’Odyssée” and “Zulu”, will be the “artistic brain” behind the series and is expected to direct episodes 1, 2 and 6, while that the young director Audrey Estrougo (“Authentik”, “Heroines”) will direct the other three. Brühl, one of Germany’s biggest and most international stars, will headline the show alongside Théodore Pellerin (“It’s Only the End of the World”) as Jacques de Basher; Arnaud Valois (“BPM (Beats per Minute)”) as Yves Saint Laurent; Alex Lutz (“Guy”) as Pierre Bergé; and Agnès Jaoui (“The Taste of Others”) as Gaby Aghion, the founder of the Chloé brand who helped raise Lagerfeld. A showcase for queer subculture and the glamorous Parisian world of fashion, the upcoming premium series will mark the first drama series about the famous designer, who has already been the subject of documentaries. Pauline Dauvin, vice president of programming and production at Disney+ France, said the show “will bring together exceptional talent and result in a unique viewing experience for subscribers to the platform”. Isabelle Degeorges, whose credits include “Lupin,” will executive produce for Gaumont, and Arnaud de Crémiers is executive producer for Jour Premier. As previously announced, “Kaiser Karl” was created and adapted for television by Isaure Pisani-Ferry (“Ganglands”, “Vampires”, “Kaboul Kitchen”), Jennifer Have (“Unfaithful”, “The Red Band Society”) and Raphaëlle Bacqué, author of the best-selling biography of the same name. Pisani-Ferry is the series’ head writer, for which she co-wrote all the screenplays with Dominique Baumard (“Ganglands”, “The Bureau”), Jennifer Have and Nathalie Hertzberg (“Malaterra”, “Farewell, De Gaulle , Farewell”). “Kaiser Karl” will spotlight some of the biggest stars of the era, including Marlene Dietrich, who will be played by Sunnyi Melles (“Triangle of Sadness”); Paloma Picasso (Jeanne Damas, “Sincerity”); Loulou de la Falaise (Claire Laffut, renowned Belgian singer and artist); and Andy Warhol (Paul Spera, “Something in the Air”). ‘Kaiser Karl’ will feature more than 2,200 extras, more than 40 different sets and some 3,000 costumes, 160 of which will be created from scratch, according to Disney+ Driven by the ambition to recreate the Parisian atmosphere of the flamboyant 1970s, the artistic team brings together a leading team made up of cinematographers Mélodie Preel (“In treatment”) and Mahdi Lepart (“Grands”), costume designer Pascaline Chavanne (“An officer and a spy”), and the decorator Jean Rabasse (“The City of Lost Children”, “Vatel”), who will be in charge of the scenography, including the recreation of apartments, fashion shows , emblematic festive places and fashion houses. Evgueni and Sacha Galperine (“Oussekine”) will create the soundtrack. A biopic is also underway on Lagerfeld with Jared Leto attached to play the creator.

