Fashion
Princess Iman wears Queen Rania’s wedding dress sash for the henna party days before her big day
Princess Iman of Jordan gave an emotional nod to her parents’ wedding day as she took part in her henna ceremony yesterday ahead of her own nuptials on Sunday.
Princess Iman, 25, is the second child of Queen Rania, 51, and King Abdullah II, 60, and is due to marry partner Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on March 12.
It was announced last July that Princess Iman was engaged to Venezuelan-born Jameel, who is about two years older than the princess and works as a managing partner of a New York-based venture capital fund.
And last night the celebrations began, as Queen Rania threw a henna party for her daughter.
The bride donned an embroidered white gown by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian-Palestinian fashion designer, which she paired with the same white and gold sash Queen Rania wore for her own wedding to King Abdullah II in 1993.
Princess Iman of Jordan, 25, gave an emotional nod to her parents' wedding day as she took part in her henna ceremony yesterday ahead of her own nuptials on Sunday.
The celebrations began last night when Queen Rania threw a henna party for her daughter (pictured, Queen Rania with Princess Aisha bint Hussein, Princess Iman bint Abdullah, Princess Muna al-Hussein and Princess Zein bint Hussein)
In photographs released from the event, Princess Iman looked elegant in the white dress.
The princess wore her hair in loose waves around her face and opted for a touch of eyeliner for the occasion.
Meanwhile, Queen Rania donned a hot red ensemble for the occasion, holding hands with guests and giving her daughter a warm hug.
The two royals posed for a snap with Princess Aisha bint Hussein, Princess Muna al-Hussein and Princess Zein bint Hussein.
It comes after Queen Rania shared a stunning new photo of Princess Iman wearing her tiara.
Queen Rania shared a video on Instagram yesterday in tribute to her daughter, with a number of photos appearing in the montage – including a photo of the 25-year-old in her sparkling diamond tiara.
The 51-year-old wrote: “After a week, God willing, I will see you as a bride… I put you in the name of God, Iman, the basilisk of the house… May God bless you help and light your way.’
“The first time I held my baby girl in my arms, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be married.
Queen Rania continued: “My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of all that you are.”
The bride donned an embroidered white dress by Reema Dahbour, a Jordanian-Palestinian fashion designer, which she paired with the same white and gold sash Queen Rania wore for her own wedding to King Abdullah II in 1993 (pictured : Queen Rania)
Queen Rania gave her daughter Princess Iman a hug during the ceremony last night
Meanwhile, she added: ‘Thank you to creative artist Elissa for her dedication and great artist Marwan Khoury for the lyrics and melodies… Touching voice and expressive words.
“Thank you to the very talented @elissazkh and the brilliant @imarwankhoury for this wonderful gift and for your incredible ability to capture feelings so beautifully.”
Queen Rania first wore her diamond tiara for a spectacular state banquet hosted by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle in 2001. She wore it again for a portrait the same year .
It’s possible the snap is a clue to the tiara Iman will be wearing on her wedding day.
The announcement of the engagement last year came as a delightful surprise for royal fans, as the couple have kept their relationship under wraps , and it is unclear how long they have been dating.
In a personal statement shared on his Instagram account, Queen Rania said: ‘Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I have cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!’
Queen Rania appeared in high spirits at the event, chatting with guests and holding hands with attendees
It was announced last July that Princess Iman was engaged to Venezuelan-born Jameel, who is about two years older than the princess and works as a managing partner of a New York-based venture capital fund.
She also shared an official engagement photo of the couple, which showed the couple kissing.
Princess Iman wore a high-necked white dress paired with elaborate makeup and slicked-down hair.
She has her hand resting on her fiancé’s chest, showing off her square engagement ring.
Meanwhile, beaming, Jameel looks dapper in a navy two-piece suit and crisp white shirt.
And the whole family shared their best wishes in a statement shared by the Royal Hashemite Court announcing the engagement.
Queen Rania shared a stunning new photo of her daughter Princess Iman wearing her tiara over the weekend (left is Princess Iman and right is Queen Rania in 2001)
It read: ‘The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and the Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis’ family.
“The Royal Hashemite Court sends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis on this occasion and wishes them a lifetime of happiness.”
Sportswoman Imanroyal graduated from the Amman International Academy in 2014 and was awarded as the best female athlete in her class.
She then studied at Georgetown University in Washington where her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, majored in international history.
