It’s a down economy, are watches a good investment? Experts weigh

You’ve probably heard the R-word thrown around. The L-word is also quite important these days. No, no relaxation and love. Instead, headlines and commentators warn of a coming recession. Scroll through LinkedIn and you’ll see a steady stream of layoff announcements.

That’s enough to induce anxiety and possibly make you grab your wallet. Naturally, you can be more discerning about your purchases right now, even including luxury watches for men. However, is now really the right time to splurge on a watch? Are watches a good investment in a down economy?

The question of whether luxury watches are a good investment is complex, and the answer depends on a variety of factors, says Sean K. AugustCEO of The August Wealth Management Group, a private fee-based wealth management company.

August and others shared timely advice on what to consider before buying luxury watches during this time of economic uncertainty.

Factors to Consider Before Buying Luxury Watches

Are watches a good investment right now? You’ll want to take some time to consider these factors first.

What brand are you considering?

A watch does not need a designer label to be worthy of your time. However, it does matter when it comes to an investment.

The most liquid markets and the watches with the most models trading above retail will always be the usual suspects: Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, according to Rob Petrozzothe co-founder of Rally, a liquid financial marketplace for buying and selling stocks.

That doesn’t mean you can’t think of other brands that sell luxury watches for men, but they won’t yield the same short-term or long-term investment results.

There are many amazing and well known watch brands apart from these brands with investment grade parts, [but] these three names are where the average investor will be most comfortable and where investors always get the most bang for their buck, says Petrozzo.

Rarity is critical

This advice might go without saying, but experts agree to repeat it, especially when people pay more attention to large purchases.

Like many investments in collectible assets, rarity matters, says Petrozzo. Limited-edition pieces that use unique complications and rare materials are always a good place to start. For vintage pieces, when you can add provenance or tie a meaningful sourcing or ownership history to the piece, it also always contributes to long-term value.

Another expert agrees.

Always pay attention to the production numbers of the model you’re looking at, says Adam Golden, owner of Menta Watches, specializing in new and vintage luxury watches. In general, watches that are limited or out of production and therefore cannot be produced again or in larger quantities tend to retain their value better over time. Supply and demand are very important when it comes to collecting watches.

This step requires doing some homework and refraining from impulse purchases.

A rule of thumb in today’s market: If a watch is available for anyone on the street to buy from an authorized dealer’s storefront, it’s usually not an investment-worthy piece, Petrozzo says.

Does the luxury watch have a celebrity fan?

Petrozzo notes that investment-worthy watches often have unofficial names. For what? Some luxury watches have found their way onto very famous wrists.

Average investors no longer refer to watches by their reference or model number, says Petrozzo. They say, it’s the John Mayer Rolex or the Rafael Nadal Richard Mille. With more and more luxury brands embracing celebrity and popular culture, the fact that a known celebrity collector wears a piece is often enough to swing the price significantly.

Petrozzo says this has led to collaborations in recent years, such as Tiffany & Co. and Patek Philippe.

[The collaboration featured] a very ostentatious design and an exaggerated deployment, which 10 years ago would never have happened, says Petrozzo. If you Google this watch today, the only wrists you see them on are A-list celebrities. The $52,000 watch is now trading on the secondary market for over $3 million.

Check Status

Brand and rarity are important, but Golden says condition is always king.

Just like a piece of art, a car, or other collectibles, watches that remain in excellent condition and as to how they left the factory will always command a higher premium and have better life retention. long-term value, says Golden.

Golden suggests inspecting the watch and asking, has it been restored? Has the case been poorly polished?

Do you trust the seller?

Golden advises people to buy the seller as much as they buy the watch. It suggests asking questions such as:

Is the source a trusted dealer/auction/colleague collector?

Will you have recourse to return it if it does not arrive as described?

Building a long-term relationship with a trusted source is always important, says Golden. It will also give you access to future watches that you might be interested in and usually at a better price as a regular customer.

Conclusion: are watches a good investment?

Luxury watches for men are not necessarily a necessity. In times of economic downturn, you may be hesitant to invest in one. You may also feel tempted and wonder if it’s worth it. Ultimately it depends on the brand, rarity and condition. You also want to make sure you are buying from a reputable source. Ultimately, however, the choice is a matter of personal preference. You may also just want to buy a luxury watch rather than considering the investment aspect of it, which is fine if you can afford it.

On a personal level, I have a fondness for luxury watches, like the Patek Phillipe or a classic Rolex, which have seen significant appreciation in value in recent years, says August. However, I do not buy watches as part of my investment portfolio. My purchases are motivated by personal preferences and the belief that certain models will increase in value.

