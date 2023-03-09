Students celebrate and honor Black History Month with a fashion show





Madison College students wrapped up Black History Month in style by hosting a fashion show dedicated to black culture around the world. Fourteen students took part in the show, each wearing their own clothing inspired by their culture and lived experience. The idea for a fashion show was proposed by students and quickly adopted by Madison College staff. We asked students what they wanted to see and experience during Black History Month, and they came up with that idea, said Ro Encizo, freshman experience manager. The students took the initiative to do so. It was all them. Graduate assistant and event planner Olivia Lemke could tell the students were a little nervous before the show, but once the music started and the students could feel the support from the crowd, she saw those nerves. turn into excitement. We really encouraged them to embrace their culture and have fun with it,” Lemke said. Each of the students wore their own unique clothing and pieces, so it was truly unique and authentic to each of their respective cultures and lived experiences. A sense of belonging begins when students see themselves in college events and activities, Encizo says. This demonstrates colleges’ efforts to be inclusive and create spaces where students feel welcome. He went on to say how important representation is. When I was an undergrad, I often looked for something, but I didn’t know what it was. It ended up creating a community and a sense of belonging to my institution. It came directly from clubs, organizations and events that reflected me and my identity. This fashion show was one of many events held by students during Black History Month and is an example of how they define and create their college experience. For Encizo, he is inspired by the vision and collective action of these students. They work hard to build space and demonstrate to their fellow students that Madison College is exactly where they need to be. All photos featured are courtesy of Myxee Thao Photography. THE Wisconsin State Journal interviewed several students about what it was like to plan and participate in the fashion show. WKOW And Channel 3000 also participated.

