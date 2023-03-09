Dress for Success Triangle collects donations on International Women’s Day

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — Dress for Success Triangle has held four events with its mobile store since its launch late last year.

“The most recent was last Saturday where we were able to serve 47 people. These are people who would have had a real challenge coming into one of our existing stores. So it’s really expanded what we can do. for local women,” said Heather Dennis, Executive Director of Dress for Success Triangle.

In 2022, they served 1,500 customers, a figure they plan to increase in 2023.

“We like to meet them where they are. So for some women, they might need the perfect interview outfit and once they get the job, they get a week’s worth of clothes from us. For other women, they may need one-on-one coaching with one of our career coaches, who can help them create or revise their CV, can help them prepare for the interview. help them when they’re maybe preparing for their one-year assessment or maybe they want to negotiate a salary,” Dennis explained.

As part of Clean Out Your Closet week, they are hosting giving days at their Wilson location on Thursday, March 16 and at their Raleigh and Durham locations on Saturday, March 18.

“We have consistently found that women who come to us lack confidence. This hinders their job search. This may prevent them from interviewing for a position or applying for a position for which they are qualified,” Dennis said.