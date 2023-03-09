



It’s hard to know when you’ve made that decisive leap from admirer to connoisseur. When you are no longer a simple handyman in a trade but rather an expert or even an ambassador. When it comes to fashion, Sunflowerman is a connoisseur. An artist whose work has gained international acclaim, his paintings in many ways reflect his love of fashion, with much of his work devoted to painting watches and men in suits. Last January, he and five other Fort Worth locals traveled to Florence, Italy for Pitti Uomo, an international men’s fashion show. A sort of pilgrimage for those interested in men’s fashion, the sextet considered themselves the representative of the city they came from. And their Texas fashion senses caused a stir. There’s a thing called peacocking, which is people dressing up just to be seen. But that was not our intention. Our intention was, hey, to be from Texas and we want to represent Texas in some way. I was trolled on Twitter after the first night. But, generally, the meaning was that you bring something new. There have been a lot of good feedbacks. It’s hard to believe, but when Sunflowerman was a kid growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, his everyday uniform was basketball shorts and a t-shirt. Typical Midwestern guy, he said. Yes, the gentleman who one could only assume would never be caught wearing sportswear outside his home wore such mundane clothes almost exclusively for a spell. Although he was always an artist, he wasn’t always a fashion icon. As he says, I was born with a pencil in my hand and no sense of style. My way things change. Fashion tips: “If you want to lean into the cowboy, now is the time to do it. It’s very cool right now” “One thing that’s in fashion is a slightly larger costume. Right now, a slightly fuller costume, something that lets you walk and breathe a little more is becoming more fashionable.” Styling tips: “Feeling comfortable. I’ll do my best to feel uncomfortable so I can figure out what makes me feel comfortable. I’m going to push myself in a direction that I don’t know, and maybe that at that time I’m not comfortable with it but what do I feel once I’m in the world If I’m still uncomfortable then I know that’s not for me. Style is what you comfortably pull off. Watch 1 Suit: The Le Mans store, via Austin Roberson Shirt: Franklin and Anthony Tie: Vintage Bill Blass Eyeglasses : Robert Graham Shoes: New Balance 420 Show: Brew Watches Metric Chronograph Retro Watches Rings: Atolyestone and Cary OKeefe Jewelry Watch 2 Suit jacket: Franklin & Anthony with Sunflowerman liner Pants: Studio 74 Vintage Shirt: Franklin and Anthony Eyeglasses : eyebuydirect Hat: Borsalino Shoes: New Balance 420 Show: Longines Heritage 1951 Rings: Atolyestone Jewelry and Cary OKeefe Watch 3 Jacket: Apolis Chore Jacket Pants: Chieffalo Americana’s Jack Donnelly Scarf: Chieffalo Americana Shirt: Studio 74 Vintage Eyeglasses : Robert Graham Hat: Vintage Shudde Bros. Boots: To start New York Show: Longines Heritage 1951 Rings: Atolyestone and Cary OKeefe Jewelry Watch 4 Jacket: Custom Fashion World jacket on Dickies Eisenhower, Cowtown Edition Jeans: End by Edwin, Gwen Meharg Custom Shirt: Studio 74 Vintage Eyeglasses : eyebuydirect Hat: Borsalino Shoes: New Balance XC 72 Show: Brew Watches HP1 with custom blue dial Rings: Atolyestone and Cary OKeefe jewelry

