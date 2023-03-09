The Biggest Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 Lean Retro Beauty Trends





The latest models have paraded on the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week, a sign that fashion month is officially over. Although it will be months before the next round of runways, the Fall/Winter 2023 season has been ripe with standout beauty looks that are bound to be everywhere for the foreseeable future because if they are the pinnacle of fashion, they are also all extremely portable. And the biggest beauty trends from the PFW F/W 23 runways are no exception. In true Parisian style, the French runways were filled with retro-inspired hairstyles and makeup with modern touches. Essentially all major trends ooze with the effortless I was born what the locals are known for. Take the metallic eyeshadow seen at Chanel, Loewe and Chlo: while the heavy metal finish is often associated with Y2K, the application on these runways was fresh and modern. And then there are the middle parts. Designers like Stella McCartney, Herms, Vaquera and more co-signed the Gen Z hairstyle this season, but paired it with models with natural hair textures. The first years were also present at the Dries Van Noten, Valentino and Balenciaga shows where the models wore adult versions of emo cat eyes. So while fashion week has passed, the beauty inspiration of the PFW F/W 23 shows lives on. Coming soon, the TZR guide on the essential beauty trends of the Parisian fashion shows. heavy metal eyes (+) Chanel F/W 23 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Lowe F/W 23 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Chloe F/W 23 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whether metallic eyeshadows are worn dramatically or subtly, shimmering finishes always make an impact, take the Chanel, Lowe’s and Chlo runways for example. While Chanel opted for a bold pewter smoky eye paired with doe eye lashes, makeup artist Pat McGrath added just a hint of shimmer on Loewe’s neutral taupe eyes. Chlo’s makeup is perfect in the middle, with touches of gold or silver added to the inner or outer corners of the models’ eyes. Central parts (+) Stella McCartney F/W 23 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Hermès A/W 23 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Cowgirl A/S 23 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images According to the PFW F/W 23 tracks, the Gen Z was onto something: the midsection is extremely cool. Designers such as Stella McCartney, Herms, and Vaquera showed uniform pieces paired with models of natural hair textures. High gloss decals The beauty of colored eye decals is that to create an impressive and assertive look you just need to stick them on, albeit very carefully, of course. At Giambattista Valli, a kaleidoscope of leaves was added to models’ eyelids to create a mosaic effect, while at Louis Vuitton, makeup artist Pat McGrath placed reflective squares along models’ lower lashes for a graphic design. Trendy hair accessories (+) Givenchy F/W 23 Francisco Gomez de Villaboa/WWD/Getty Images (+) Chanel F/W 23 Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Balmain F/W 23 SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images A surefire way to dress up your favorite hairstyles this fall? Just add a bold hair accessory. While Givenchy’s floral pieces are technically earrings, they double as barrettes, helping to keep models’ hair tucked behind their ears. For the Chanel show, hairstylist Sam McKnight transformed the fashion houses’ signature camellia flower into a must-have accessory. Finally, Balmain accessorized certain middles of the models with a jeweled floral clip. exaggerated cat eyes (+) Dries Van Noten F/W 23 Delphine Achard/WWD/Getty Images (+) Valentino F/W 23 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Balenciaga F/W 23 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Sure, messy, grungy eyeliner has a moment, but a sharp cat eye remains resilient throughout the F/W 23 trend cycle. For this season, the classic look is reinvented with sharp, exaggerated wings. as seen at Dries Van Noten, Valentino and Balenciaga. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

