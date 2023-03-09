Fashion
Queens-Based Production Company Brings ‘Five Women Wearing One Dress’ to Maspeth Theater QNS.com
Based in Queens City Gate Productions will present six performances of Alan Ball’s play “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” at the Moose Lodge Theater in Maspeth from March 24 to April 2.
The production company has also teamed up with the Queens artist Sandra Vucicevicwhose works representing the characters of the play will be visible during the shows.
The play follows the five titular bridesmaids at a wedding in Tennessee in the 1990s. Throughout the afternoon of the wedding, they bond over a shared reluctance not to join in the festivities through stories of surprise, humor, irreverence and vulnerability celebrating truth, humanity and the hearts of women.
The play marks Amanda Montoni’s directorial debut with City Gate Productions. She originally pitched the play as a passion project to City Gate Productions.
According to Montoni, she first came across the piece in college while browsing through a friend’s book of monologues. When she came across a monologue by one of the characters in the play, she immediately fell in love with its writing, as well as the complexity of the character.
“It’s the story of five different women who found refuge after a wedding reception,” Montoni said. “They discover that they are all very, very different and, in the end, help each other to solve certain problems. It’s a story of harmony and connection. The cast is just amazing. They basically tell the stories of life.
According to City Gate Productions Executive Director Thom Harmon, telling this story helps fulfill their mission to create exceptional live theater throughout the borough. He said this piece would help challenge the mind, inspire the heart and reflect the diversity of Queens.
“Last summer we had a call for proposals [for plays]”, Harmon said. “A lot of things go into choosing a show. We have to make sure we can get the rights and that’s within a scope that we think we can actually accomplish with the venue partners that we have But luckily it all came together with Amanda’s show, because frankly, it was our play selection committee’s number one choice from the get go. It felt a lot like a City Gate show: something that was character driven, something that was funny but also unafraid to tackle heavier themes and moments.It’s well written and it’s an acting piece.
Harmon said the idea of partnering with a visual artist like Vucicevic for shows dates back to the founding of City Gate Productions in 2021. This idea was first implemented during the last play that City Gate Productions has mounted, “Rabbit Hole”. Original pieces, as well as a piece inspired by the show, were displayed on the site, with many customers finding they added so much to the show.
Due to the success of “Rabbit Hole” and theatrical and visual artists promoting each other, Harmon said the intention is to partner with a visual artist from Queens for each play they put on. . While searching for the right female artist to work with this piece, Harmon was eventually referred to Vucicevic.
“For me, it was very interesting to collaborate,” Vucicevic said. “My job is to find the link between two realities: the world we know and what lies behind this world. These five women are like five different worlds that are interconnected. Creating their inner worlds would be my task here. I created five different paintings that are abstract but somehow show their personalities. Even though they are so different, they are also the same.
With March being Women’s History Month and wedding season approaching, Harmon considers this piece to be perfect for this time of year.
Tickets for the play are currently available at Citygateproductions.org. Tickets are $20 for students and seniors and $25 for adults. The shows are scheduled for March 24, 25 and 31 and April 1 at 8 p.m. and March 26 and April 2 at 3 p.m.
