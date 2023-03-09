CBS and WBD Sell Men’s March Madness Ads in Record Breaking





After the banner year of 2022, the ad sales teams at Warner Bros. Discovery and CBS have something new to dance to. Ahead of the Sunday, March 12 draft, advertising inventory for NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournaments is nearly sold out, surpassing last year’s billion dollars. In fact, the companies far exceeded the previous year, Jon Diament, vice president of advertising sales at Warner Bros., told reporters on Wednesday. Discovery. According to John Bogusz, vice president of CBS sports sales at Paramount Advertising, sales saw mid- to high-single digit increases throughout the tournament. In the previous two years, prizes ranged from a few hundred thousand dollars, starting with the top four, to well over $2 million for a 30-second spot in the championship game. The two companies jointly broadcast the tournament each year, and CBS has the rights to the Final Four this year. This is the 12th year that CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery (formerly WarnerMedia) have partnered. however, this is the first with the merged company. You’ve probably heard of headwinds in the advertising community and spending a little softer. That’s not the case in the sports market, Bogusz said. [It] continues to hold up very well in this economic environment, and that is true for the NCAA Tournament. The companies have exceeded their linear dollar goal, and their digital product, March Madness Live, is also nearly sold out. Overall, there’s still availability scattered throughout the tournament, but if brands want to advertise in the first weekend or Final Four/championship, they’re out of luck. There isn’t much availability in the Sweet Sixteen either, but businesses can always pick up a few extra bucks with remaining inventory, according to Bogusz. A multitude of partners While the cryptocurrency meltdown may have impacted other major sporting events like the Super Bowl, March Madness is going smoothly as the category didn’t spend at all on the tournament last year. . The largest categories include automotive, QSR and film studios, as well as technology. Corporate partnerships also remained strong, with all companies returning except Geico. With the addition of new partner Dicks Sporting Goods, corporate partnerships remained at 17 in total. Again, there are three main sponsors, called Corporate Champions, in AT&T, Coca-Cola and Capital One. These Corporate Champions Program partners can be active in all 90 NCAA championships throughout the year, including games outside of men’s tournaments.

