Victoria Beckham on finding her groove as a fashion designer

Written by Nick Remsen, CNN

With her second Paris Fashion Week show behind her, Victoria Beckham appears to be ushering in an exciting new era for her eponymous brand, nearly 15 years after its launch.

“I’ve been doing fashion longer than music,” Beckham said, introspectively, in a phone call from London just days after her Fall/Winter 2023 show in the French capital.

Still known to many beyond the fashion world as “Posh Spice”, her nickname for a fifth of one of the Spice Girls, she is a mainstay of the celebrity gossip site, with a husband famous, David Beckham, and increasingly well-known children: Brooklyn, who married actor Nicola Peltz in a high-profile wedding last year, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

However, the Beckham brand, launched in 2008, has been warmly supported by the upper echelons of the fashion industry (Anna Wintour is a regular guest at its fashion shows).

Having shown regularly during new York And London fashion weeks before making her Paris Fashion Week debut last September, she’s certainly no fashion newbie and her brand has long been synonymous with a sexy, streamlined aesthetic not far off minis crisp and clean silhouettes that were so integral to Posh Spice’s look. , although now rendered in an undoubtedly more adult and glamorous way.

The fact that her fashion line has been around for so long is remarkable. Although Beckham received critical acclaim during his tenure, it’s rare for celebrities without formal design training to achieve success. Even Rihanna’s ready-to-wear line Fenty, backed by luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton-Mot Hennessy, closed after two years (although, it should be noted, Rihanna’s beauty brand of the same name is booming).

Eva Longoria, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Edward Enninful, Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham FW23 show during Paris Fashion Week. Credit: Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Despite its longevity, the commercial viability of Beckham’s operation has often been questioned, although it appears business is finally on the rise. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Victoria Beckham Holdings Limited, which is the centralized entity between Beckham’s fashion and beauty businesses, declared profitability for the first time for fiscal 2022. In January, the brand’s CEO, Marie LeBlanc, also told the Business of Fashion that sales had increased to double digits over the past four seasons.

“I think now I can really, really start building,” Beckham said as he reflected on those milestones.

Beckham’s business has recently undergone a complete overhaul on the business and creative side, from improved IT and digital planning systems to lowering prices (slightly) to a “new design team, new workshop and new members in every department, if you like,” she says.

A Victoria Beckham FW23 look. Credit: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images

Although she has made many changes, Beckham’s commitment to quality control has long been unwavering: “I never want to rush anything. I think at the end of the day it has to be right . I never want to compromise,” she explained.

Her artwork doesn’t seem to court trends, and she doesn’t flash or ephemeral (perhaps contradicting the expectations set by her Spice Girls persona). Her clothes mix whimsy with pragmatism: one Fall ’23 look, for example, featured layered chiffon and a feather-embellished dress, paired with a practical khaki trench coat. And, significantly, there isn’t really any Victoria Beckham logo or branding except for her typeface.

That’s not to say his brand is without signature pieces. Beckham’s “watch chain” accessories, which feature a bold, reflective accent reminiscent of a watch strap, are proving popular. “It was inspired by a strap detail on a watch my husband bought me,” Beckham said. “A vintage Patek Philippe.”

Metalwork is seen, front and center, on nano- to jumbo-sized handbags, as well as selected shoes and jewelry. The carriers have understood. From the new collection, the extra large sizes are already sold out for pre-order. And Beckham seems to have found a fan in a perhaps unexpected market indicator: his son, Cruz, who wore a chain “Eva” shoulder bag and monogrammed Victoria Beckham denim during his mother’s presentation.

“It’s funny because Cruz called me on the way to the show and he was like, ‘Mom, can I borrow your glasses?’ And I was like, ‘yeah, sure, you can borrow my glasses.’ And then he said, ‘Yeah, and I just found this bag in your closet,'” Beckham said with a laugh. “It was interesting that an 18-year-old boy was drawn to it and said, ‘I want to wear it.'”

Could this mean that menswear is on the horizon? “It would be a dream. Not quite yet. But I’m still inspired by menswear – you see it in the tailoring,” Beckham said.

The models take their last walk at the Victoria Beckham FW23. Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Although menswear isn’t coming soon, she introduced a dedicated make-up and skincare brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, in 2019. And more recently, she launched VB Body, a “permanent capsule collection” of pieces, skirts and knitted shapes inspired by shapewear. – slimming dresses. These pieces are part of the overall Victoria Beckham line, but are sold at a lower price.

“VB Body was an idea I had when I was spending a lot of time in Miami,” Beckham said. She and her husband maintain a home in the town of Florida; David is a partner of Inter Miami, the American football club. “I find the way the women dress there quite liberating in the way they like to show off their bodies and celebrate who they are. I think there’s a real confidence in that.”

Since relocating her show to Paris last year, Beckham has noticed an increase in editorial and red carpet attention. For Fall/Winter 2023, she enlisted Drew Barrymore for social media teasers around the collection as a nod to the tradition of the documentary and film “Grey Gardens” (Barrymore starred in the latter) . “History doesn’t inspire me in the literal sense, necessarily,” says Beckham. “It’s more in the sense that we can have fun with clothes.”

Victoria Beckham backstage at her FW23 show. Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

This kind of energy is fresh. There is a new wind in Beckham’s sails. She herself seems more optimistic and this is reflected in her own style. “I’ve always worn black,” she said. “Besides, I don’t know exactly what changed or what happened, but I rarely wear black these days. I like to wear color and I like to wear unexpected colors together.” (Unique color use and combinations are another hallmark of Beckham’s brand codes.)

What principles, apart from Victoria Beckham’s aesthetics, helped her stay the course? “Years and years ago,” Beckham shares, “(fashion designer) Roland Mouret, who was a mentor to me at the start, said ‘it doesn’t matter what anyone says or what anyone tells you. says is the right thing to do, ultimately you ‘have to go with what you think is right.’

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately. And, with that, she adds, “There are so many things I want to do with my brand, through fashion and beauty. And, like I said, now I really believe I can start building. on the right track, which we have done. And we have a fantastic design team. We have a fairly well-oiled machine.

“Everything I do is rooted in reality,” she concluded. “But, it hasn’t been at the compromise of the dream.”