



If you know anything about Arizona, I’m sure you may have heard a little bit that we like it to stay interesting here, newly elected Democratic state Rep. Lorena Austin laughed a few weeks ago. only after the start of their first term. We are in the news a lot. No kidding: Maricopa County was the biggest headline in the 2020 election, and the 2022 showdown between Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake kept politicians obsessed for weeks. In November, during this same election cycle, Austin waselected to represent a district which includes West Mesa and parts of Tempe, Arizona. After winning that race, Austin, who uses the pronouns she/they/ellapronouns, became the nation’s first gender-nonconforming chicanx state legislator. From what they’ve seen so far, Austin admits, I honestly thought there would be a lot more chancla early on, but I didn’t see that. Instead, it’s been a busy time to get straight to work. Austin talks toteen vogue on her journey, including dropping out of community college five times, graduating to the deans list more than a decade later, and, in quick succession, becoming elected. With goals like tackling the housing crisis and improving access to education, Austin is very excited about redefining what political power can look like. This article is published in coordination with sister neighborhood, an organization working to build progressive power in state legislatures. Critical and life-changing policies, including abortion access, trans rights, voting rights, fair wages and conditions for workers and families, are coming from more and more legislatures. often overlooked state rather than Washington, DC. Our Historic Firsts series raises inspiring historic firsts among newly elected state legislators, with a focus on women, people of color, youth, LGBTQIA+ people, and people from non-traditional backgrounds. This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity. Teen Vogue: Tell me about your first weeks at the office. What were your expectations? Lorena Austin:I didn’t decide to run until the end of February and didn’t apply until March, it’s just such a crazy learning curve. But I’m learning so much, more in four weeks than in years, more about the different agencies and departments. Whenever I have impostor syndrome or think I don’t belong here, no, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. I’m in a space and a place where a lot of people like me who statistically shouldn’t be there, are there. It is a very big responsibility. It is important. TV: What has stood out to you the most so far? THERE:I already meet different groups and student organizations and I see the need for someone who does not likeMe I don’t like surrounding myself, like, Oh, me, and I do these things, but it is important for someone of this generation. I’m the first queer, gender-nonconforming Chicanx legislator, I think, in the country. I met an organizer yesterday who said I grew up in LDS my district is considered very conservative and more religious we have a great Mormon [Latter Day Saints] community here and they said, Never in my life did I think I could see someone who is queer like me a legislator. It’s just amazing. I take it to heart and I don’t take it lightly.

