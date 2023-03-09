Bob Dylan in Celine’s New ‘Portrait Of’ Campaign Series – Robb Report





Times change, but if you ask Hedi Slimane, it’s important to celebrate the creators of history, the greats who changed the times, those who spurred the revolution and were the voice of a generation. Remember the past, as it will undoubtedly inform and influence the future – a sentiment Celine’s creative director does not take lightly. First example: Slimane enlisted none other than Bob Dylan, Nobel Prize winner, Oscar winner and music icon, to present the brand’s latest “Portraits Of” series. In the two black and white photos taken by the creative director and taken in Los Angeles, Dylan exudes his signature swagger. Bob Dylan in Celine’s “Portrait Of” series. The first represents the living legend on a wooden background, seated on a rocking chair with a Gibson in his hand. The other sees Dylan at home, this time strumming an acoustic guitar. Both are moody, almost dark, but in a way that, much like his music, commands attention. In both shots, Dylan is wearing oversized sunglasses and a leather trucker jacket from Céline’s current collection. The whole look is categorically cool. This is the essence of rock ‘n’ roll, a characteristic that Slimane brings to all his collections. Celine Men’s Leather Trucker Jacket Buy now on Mr Porter: $4,750 Since taking over the helm of Céline, Slimane has changed the codes of the famous French label, taking it from the shrewd aesthetic and career gallerist of its predecessor, Phoebe Philo, to one that is decidedly more avant-garde, more subversive. He is a fan of leather, skinny fits, heeled boots and the color black, the uniform worn by music icons such as Lou Reed and Keith Richards. In fact, both men sat behind Slimane’s camera, so it makes sense that Dylan would be next on the list. Of course, Slimane is no stranger to the current music scene; former models in the “Portraits Of” series included Martin Rev, Paul Banks and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes. But if you ask any of these buzz names who the GOAT is, the one he’s most influenced by, he’ll probably tell you he’s the man dubbed “the voice of a generation.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/style/fashion/bob-dylan-celine-campaign-1234816054/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos