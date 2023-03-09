Dukes claim 6-1 win at home to UNCG





Next game: against Lehigh 03/14/2023 | 9 am March 14 (Tue) / 9 a.m. against. Lehigh History HARRISONBURG, Va. James Madison returned to the win column in convincing fashion with a 6-1 win over visiting UNCG on a windy Wednesday afternoon at Hillside Courts. The Dukes improved to 6-4 on the year, while the Spartans fell to 2-9. In what was only the fifth meeting ever and the first in Harrisonburg, JMU improved to 3-2 against UNCG. JMU Julien Lozano , Aathreya Mahesh , Youssef Sadek And Edson Sanchez all went 2-0 with doubles and singles wins, while Holden Koon conceded no frames in their singles win. HOW DID IT HAPPEN

Doubles game JMU dominated on one ground and rallied on another to clinch the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead.

On court three, Mahesh and Sadek cruised to a 6-0 win over Andrew Black and Harrison Gwynn.

Trailing 4-3 on court two, the team of Lozano and Sanchez played three straight matches against Christopher Johns and Tymofiy Khrystyuk to beat the UNCG duo, 6-4, and secure the match lead 1-0.

The final match on the first court, featuring JMU’s Koons and Francisco Sinopoli and UNCG’s David Flisberg and John Gabelic, went unfinished as they tied 4-4. Singles game All six singles matches ended in straight sets, with JMU claiming five en route to victory at home.

Sanchez doubled the lead to 2-0 on court five, as he passed Johns, 6-2, 6-0.

Koons dominated play on the first court, not losing a match in their 6-0, 6-0 win over Flisberg.

Mahesh won the match on court six, where he beat Black by scores of 6-1, 6-4. Black was down 5-1 and cut Mahesh’s lead to 5-4 in the second before the Duke picked up a decisive point to secure victory.

Sadek trailed 3-2 in the opening set of his match against Devon Moskowitz but won 10 of the last 12 matches with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph on court four.

The UNCG came up on the board with a victory on the third court. Khrystyuk outlasted Sinopoli, 7-5, 6-3, for the Spartan’s only point.

Lozano capped off the afternoon with a solid victory on court two. Trailing 5-3 in the first set against Gabelic, he rallied to force a tiebreaker, winning it by a 7-1 count. He used the momentum in the second set, ending the day with a 7-6(1), 6-1 victory. MATCH NOTES The doubles tandem of Lozano and Sanchez won their eighth consecutive doubles match as they are now 5-0 this spring on court two and 14-2 when combined in tournament matches. autumn.

Mahesh and Sadek went 3-0 this year teaming up in doubles but won for the first time in doubles.

Koons won his sixth straight singles match, going 8-2 in first place this spring. FOLLOWING JMU heads south next week, opening a three-game road trip on Tuesday, March 14 against Lehigh. The neutral-site bout will be contested at 9 a.m. on the USTA campus in Orlando.

