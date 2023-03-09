



Paris 2024 maybe over a year from now, but that hasn’t stopped the sporting elite from descending on the city for Paris fashion weekwhich ends today (March 8). Olympic Champions Gu Ailing (Eileen) And Neymar were among the athletes who attended the seven-day event which invites designers to showcase their upcoming collections for the upcoming season. To watch some of the world’s biggest and most esteemed brands on the catwalk from the front row to even walk the runways as models find out how Olympians got involved in the week’s action.

Recently crowned street skateboarding world champion Rayssa Leal stood out at the launch of Louis Vuitton’s new fall and winter collections at the Musée d’Orsay on Monday, March 6. The 15 year old Tokyo 2020 The Olympic silver medalist sat front row for the show and later appeared in photos with the American singer Pharrell Williamswhich has a partnership with the iconic brand.

Also appears at the Louis Vuitton fashion show Beijing 2022 double olympic champion Gu Ailing (Eileen) . Gu, who made her runway debut for the brand last year, has often spoken of her close connection to fashion. Last year the freestyle skier made his second appearance at Met Gala a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York where guests are encouraged to dress according to the chosen theme.

Tennis Super star Venus Williams has made several appearances in various shows in Paris demonstrating her love for all things style. The five-time Olympic medalist and seven-time Grand Slam winner appeared front row for French brand Chloe, wearing a puffy white coat and black knit dress. The outfit was the perfect demonstration of her taste for fashion on and off the pitch. Olympic Somali also attended several shows during the week. boxing star Ramla Aliqui is well known for balancing life in the ring with the high fashion world.

Between sharing his enthusiasm for his historic teammates at the European Indoor Championships, Athletics star Dina Asher Smith made headlines for his catwalk debut for Virgil Ablohs Off White. The 22-year-old sprint sensation has led a cast of Olympic athletes, including Team GB Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Rio 2016 heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam from Belgium and Renelle Lamote from France who all marched to celebrate the designer’s work. And if there wasn’t enough sporty glamor on the runway, there was plenty to watch. Olympic soccer gold medal Neymar watched from the front row with the model Cara Delevingne.

