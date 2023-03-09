How K-pop conquered Fashion Week





Last June, I saw fashion’s love affair with K-pop heat up firsthand, at the Prada men’s show. The fashion week spectacle has been getting crazier year after year since the dawn of social media, and South Korea’s SM Entertainment is determined to get in on the action. SM is one of the largest agencies dedicated to incubating and managing K-pop groups, with NCT, EXO, Girls Generation, Red Velvet, WayV, and more under its successful umbrella. After sending a few artists to Paris Fashion Week before the pandemic, 2022 saw SM launch a full press to tie their talent to European luxury houses. the visual director of SM. SM arranged forJaehyun from their flagship group, NCTto watch the parade, where he was greeted with a screaming welcome by a crowd of around 400 to 500 people, mostly young Italians, who had waited patiently behind metal barriers around the Fondazione Prada brand for several hours. The benefit of such a relationship is two-fold, according to Wook Kim, SM’s Head of Visual/Fashion. explained by email. Thus, attending Fashion Week gives you the opportunity to show new visuals, and attending the event itself imprints the value of the artist and extends it to the fashion market, resulting in a mutually beneficial between the artist and the brand. In other words, the artist can create high content and the brand has access to the artist’s image and, increasingly, their huge Gen-Z fan base. onlywith his new friends Hunter Schafer And Evan Mock. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Over the past few months, this arrangement has created a runaway nuclear reaction. At Prada’s men’s show in January, enough screaming Enhypen fans to populate a small Italian town (more than 6,000, per Prada rep) crowded the streets around the Fondazione, signs in hand and phones ready. . When the seven denim-and-leather-clad boys got out of their black sprinter vans, the collective hyperventilation must have been picked up by the seismographs. NCT star Jenos’ trip to Milan for the Ferragamo show in February has all but changed the city’s traffic patterns. The road was paralyzed because fans gathered outside the Ferragamo store when Jeno was visiting there, even though it was not the day of the show, Soyeon Kim said. Concrete proof that the SM plan works. The energy and hype was very impressive, Kim added. This unprecedented viral fandom explains why brands are eager to lock down K-pop stars for front-row exclusives and, increasingly, long-term contracts, as was the case when Dior signed Jimin in as Global Brand Ambassador in January. Louis Vuitton then announced J-Hope as the new ambassador for the house of luggage behemoths, saying in a statement that the Seoul-based artist brings his unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter with the House. It comes down to commitment, said Bryan Yambao. , AKABryanboy, the front row actor and editor ofPerfect magazine, following the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris. You have this generational shift of kids who are obsessed with these Asian celebrities versus, say, Jake Gyllenhaal. They really worship them as idols. So they’ll buy whatever they’re wearing, they’ll buy whatever they’re promoting, they’ll put it on the internet. It’s a different world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq.com/story/how-k-pop-conquered-fashion-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos