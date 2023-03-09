The little black watch is the new little black dress





All (or almost) black watches have existed, making their mark when Hublot introduced the Big Bang All Black model in 2006. The black ceramic watch measured 44.5 millimeters, and most black watches that followed were also of generous size. True, women could and did wear them, but black watches designed on a smaller scale have appeared: Ralph Lauren, Dior, Chopard and Bulgari have all recently introduced black watches in the 30 to 39 millimeter range. It’s really a fashion company’s approach to watches, said Virginie Liatard, watch specialist at Phillips in Geneva. You have the black Porsche-designed watch worn by Tom Cruise in the latest Top Gun movie. They made a women’s version that’s small and covered in black, but Porsche isn’t a watchmaker. It seems that black women’s watches usually do not come from watchmakers. One example: the latest watch from Ralph Lauren’s Stirrup collection, available in 36 millimeters and 32 millimeters, with a matte black finish and black lacquered dials. Bulgari introduced an all-black Octo LOriginal Ultranero men’s watch in 2017 before following up with an all-black women’s watch last year.

Our first approach to black was as a watchmaker, not as a jeweler, said Antoine Pin, managing director of watches at Bulgaris. But we felt that something was missing. We needed contrast. The jeweler wanted to highlight the black by putting it with gold. The results: the black Serpenti Seduttori and the black Serpenti Spiga, both enhanced with rose gold and diamonds.

Initially, Mr. Pin said, the brand didn’t view a black watch as a little black dress. But it’s an obvious product for women, it’s sleek, chic and modern, but you don’t think that when you’re a watchmaker. In the fashion world, the LBD is important. In the world of watches, it’s less obvious. But black watches, like black clothes, can be the staple of any wardrobe, said Marco Pecorari, program director for the Master of Arts in Fashion Studies at Parsons Paris. Fashion designer Julie de Libran noted that black creates an outline, a contrast with the rest, a protection on another color, and it brings strength. Ms. Liatard of Phillips also considers black watches to be part of a fashion wardrobe. My first vision of a black women’s watch is an Art Deco watch, it looks like it’s a black watch that one would choose when wearing a black dress, the must-have that will suit any event.

Black watches can serve the same purpose, she said. The all-ceramic, all-black Chanel J12 watch looks super cool with jeans during the day, then in the evening you might want a black watch with some jewelry to wear with your little black dress. The La D de Diors Black Ultramatte watch, in stainless steel, has three black diamond indexes. Christian Dior also adopts black watches. In 1954, Mr. Dior wrote about his respect for black in his Little Dictionary of Fashion. I could write an entire book on black. Inspired by its heritage, the house dressed a new model of its La D de Dior watch in September in a 34-millimeter round case with a black dial adorned with three black diamond hour markers. The black watch is the quintessential fashion accessory, according to Jean-Claude Biver, who was Managing Director when Hublot unveiled the Big Bang All Black which, with its black case, dial, hands and indexes, made it difficult , even impossible, to tell the time. Do you really buy a watch to know what time it is, or do you buy it because you like the aesthetics? he said. Timekeeping has become secondary. A completely black watch is a provocation: have you seen my watch? It’s classy to say, I can’t see what time it is, I can always look at my iPhone. Time is not of the essence today, he added. At the beginning of the last century, watches had only one purpose: to tell the time. Today, watches have different roles. They are symbols of wealth or strength.

Black itself has long been associated with strength and power, according to Florence Leclerc, dean of Parsons Paris, because in the 16th century, black was reserved for the aristocracy. And although black is not a color, it is the absence of color, its connections can run deep: for French Lebanese artist Mouna Rebeiz, black is metaphysical, part of the inexplicable, of the mysteries of creation, of life. And it can be a symbol of technology. Black has a stealthy look that I associate with modernity and technology, Tesla, matte black car wraps, said Priya Khanchandani, curator at the Design Museum in London. According to Mr. Biver, the Big Bang All Black watch was born when Hublot determined that black-coated ceramic would not scratch. Previously, black watches were made of a black cover over the steel, he says, and when scratched, you would see the traces of the color of the steel.

Over the years, black has become associated with cities, with urban landscapes. This was the symbolism behind Chopard’s creation of its black Happy Sport Fifth Avenue Edition watch. When we thought of creating exclusive pieces to commemorate the big move of our New York flagships to legendary Fifth Avenue, we really wanted to do something special, something we don’t often do, wrote Caroline Scheufele, co-president and artistic director of Chopards, in an e-mail.

This color is bold, chic and modern, all characteristics I associate with New York, so it only made sense to introduce a new Happy Sport watch that embodied those qualities, she wrote. Plus, as this watch pays homage to the Big Apple, the black background allows the bright red dancing apple floating across the dial to really pop.

Any watch made by Chopard, Bulgari or Dior will require the skills of expert watchmakers and jewelers in fine watchmaking, luxury items, and as a result will cost thousands of dollars. So Rmi Chabrat, the general manager of Undone, a custom watch company in China, decided to create an affordable black watch for women. I was involved in the watch blogging community, he said. One of the bloggers worked for Chanel and wore a J12. I love the watch, she says, but it’s too expensive for everyone. The Urban 34 Black Spirit edition, slated for launch on Wednesday, is a 34-millimeter quartz watch, powered by a Seiko movement, which features a black-coated case, crown and buckle; a mother-of-pearl dial covered with translucent black paint; four black indexes; and a black leather strap. The watch can be personalized with an engraving on the back of the bracelet, Mr. Chabrat said, or we can upload an image on the back of the case. Due to production levels as high as 5,000 watches per day, he said, the Black Spirit had to be priced at $249.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/08/fashion/womens-black-watches.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos