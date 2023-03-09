Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week





Miu Miu by Miuccia Prada is sumptuous, delicate and understated, making it a brand that invites you to live in your clothes. For Fall/Winter 2023, the Maison traveled to Paris Fashion Week to continue its efforts in creating it-girl bags and clothes, while emphasizing cozy essentials elevated for the relaxed-chic attitude that emanates from Miu Miu. walls. This season, Ms. Prada delves into the notion of “looking”, in turn uncovering what is “underneath” and addressing the “outer” layers of garment construction and the structure of how we dress. For example, sheer chiffon is frequently used with exposed stockings, while models like Emma Corrin simply wore underwear (although it’s not that straightforward when it comes to underwear), and dresses looked like more like nightgowns – as if they were meant to be worn underneath. another layer. Opening with Mia Goth, Miu Miu served up her signature cardigan with a bowling bag strapped to her wrist – these girls want you to know their accessories are to be desired and treasured. It was a style cue replicated consistently throughout the show, much like Goth’s lowered waist exposing the bottoms underneath. Comfort was amped up with rich mustard corduroy jackets cut with double-breasted breasts and trimmed with shearling collars, walking among matching mini-skirts. Similarly, shearling encompassed another pea coat, while gray structured wool was used in hoodies and overcoats for a minimalist take on the aforementioned styles. Camel house tones featured among more cardigans and knitted under layers for androgynous-leaning menswear – some of which was indebted to workwear – while extra soft bouclé fabrics were used to construct more twinsets intended to be wrapped warm. All in all, Miu Miu FW23 was yet another display of cute and kitsch clothing that is nothing but seductive. Take a look at the parade in the gallery above. For more shows, check out all of Hypebeast’s Paris Fashion Week FW23 content here.

