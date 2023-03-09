Fashion@Brown envisions a more sustainable fashion industry

Since its inception in 2010, [email protected] has aimed to offer a microcosm of the fashion industry to its members, according to the groups website. But in recent years, [email protected] has moved away from focusing solely on broader fashion trends, making advocacy for sustainable, conscious and ethical fashion part of the group’s core mission, co-chairs Kaila said. Zimnavoda 24 and Natalia Brown 23 at the Herald.

The Herald spoke with [email protected] directors, designers and partners, who shared how Brown students are rethinking their relationships with fashion, apparel design and consumerism.

Integrate sustainability into the mission

Brown traces her interest in fashion to her mother. I’m very inspired by my mom’s fashion, so that’s what got me into the industry, she said. I also really enjoyed seeing the big flashy things that fashion has to offer.

Influenced by her grandmothers and aunts, Zimnavoda’s interest in fashion also began at an early age and her love for fashion was ultimately what drew her to College Hill. I actually applied to Brown because of [email protected], Zimnavoda said.

[email protected] aims to highlight sustainability in its partnerships, working with groups such as Joluxe, a fashion rental company which was founded to promote sustainability and accessibility in fashion, according to the company. website. According to Zimnavoda, [email protected] was responsible for filming company parties.

Ifeoma Azinge GS, founder of Joluxe, said the company was created with the idea of ​​keeping fashion alive and reducing waste while making fashion more accessible.

When I was in college, I couldn’t afford the kinds of things that would be more sustainable, Azinge said. Cost is a very important factor that motivates students to get involved in sustainability and fashion.

By renting out sustainable clothing so someone else can also enjoy that piece, Azinge also hopes to reduce fashion waste.

Azinge said she reached out to [email protected] to become more involved with the campus student community.

[email protected] is definitely playing its part in contributing to a more sustainable future in fashion and helping the environment at the same time.

Design in shades of green

For Seabass Immonen 23, one of [email protected]’s design directors, his work is above all educational. Beyond teaching technical skills, Immonen also helps facilitate sessions on the intersections between race, work, sustainability and fashion, he said.

By sharing resources on how designers can reduce waste when developing their collections, [email protected] is working to make sure we talk about sustainability first and foremost, he added.

In the studio that [email protected] uses at 50 John St., waste is also carefully controlled, Immonen said. We have spare yarn pots everywhere. If the scraps (of fabric) are too small, they go in the trash to be recycled, and if they are large enough, we have a whole shelf of fabric scraps that anyone can use for free, he said. . We ensure that the waste we produce is kept to a minimum.

Americans threw away 17 million tons of used textiles in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Emma Zwall, 25, designer for [email protected], said trash cans have inspired some of her work. “Honestly, I got into messy fashion, so I included scraps in my clothes, which is really fun,” she said.

Going forward, Zwall said she would like to see [email protected] create a sustainable collection made entirely from scraps.

The fashion industry can be toxic, but the way I found out that [email protected] is exploited is so different and very refreshing, said Shira Wolpowitz, 25, an [email protected] designer who recently designed a collection focused on sustainability by using economical products and second-hand materials. We just have a habit of sharing materials and encouraging sustainability.

Wolpowitz added that [email protected] should also consider how to further reduce workshop waste. It’s important to provide these materials in order to teach people skills, but afterwards it’s not really like they’re going to do anything with the materials, she said.

Difficult models

Despite [email protected]’s best efforts, making sustainability a priority can be challenging for a fashion organization, especially with relatively limited resources and budget constraints, Brown and Zimnavoda said.

When it comes to ordering materials, the high prices of durable materials make it difficult to support a large team of designers producing at the same time. While [email protected] aims to order materials from sustainable brands and companies, the problem is that it raises prices in a way that makes it unaffordable, Zimnavoda said.

According to Immonen, [email protected] has partnered with FABSCRAP, a Brooklyn-based textile reuse and recycling resource, for recycling. Although the partnership has financial support from the University for transporting materials to New York, Immonen noted that travel costs are high.

As [email protected] aims for sustainability, Immonen said it’s important to look at the issue from a broader perspective.

We are small compared to any other regular and real player in the industry, he said. We know the blame is really on the hundred companies who are responsible for 71% of emissions and so on, he said. The best we can do is prepare people to know what’s wrong after they leave here.

Beyond [email protected], Immonen believes the wider academic community should also strive to change its fashion habits. The Brown community, he said, needs to do a lot more to buy less.