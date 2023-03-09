Sharon Stone thinks no one wants to dress her for the 1992 Oscars





There are probably a lot of people who would line up to style Sharon Stone for a red carpet event. However, this has not always been the case. The actress recently reflected on her first experience at the 1992 Oscars, when no one wanted to dress her. At the time, Stone didn’t get her big break because “Basic Instinct” — in which she played the now-iconic character Catherine Tramell — had yet to be released. “When I was first invited to the Oscars just before ‘Basic Instinct,’ the movie hadn’t been released, so no one lent me a dress,” Stone said in an interview Tuesday with ” Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” from iHeartMedia. ” podcast. Stone reflected on being surrounded by people wearing what she described as $40,000 and $50,000 dresses, as she opted to buy a Betsey Johnson polyester jumpsuit. “It was the best I could do,” she added. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Sharon Stone attends the 64th Academy Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 30, 1992, in Los Angeles. The “Casino” star also talked about doing her own glam for the celebratory affair. “I do my hair and makeup myself and I was like, ‘Wow, this is awful. Like, how am I going to do this, right?'” she recalled. However, Stone, who was presenting at the event, also recalled having a positive experience once she arrived. “…I came in and I was like in the fourth or fifth row back, which was really good,” she said. “And I was in the aisle, and I was sitting right behind Anthony Hopkins, and when I walked by, he put his hands together and put them over his head like a champ and lifted them up to me when I walked past. ‘ passed. I was like, ‘Oh my God, he saw my movie.'” Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images Sharon Stone arrives at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theater on February 27, 2011, in Los Angeles. The Oscar-nominated star – she received the Best Actress award at the 68th Academy Awards for her role in ‘Casino’ – has gone on to wear a number of standout looks on many other red carpets in the years since. follow up. In 2022, actress Zendaya channeled Sharon Stone’s 1998 Oscars ensemble, which included a white-collared Gap shirt paired with a Vera Wang-designed satin maxi skirt. Zendaya wore a similar look that incorporated a cropped white Valentino shirt and metallic sequin skirt. In one of Stone’s last spotted Oscar appearances in 2011, she wore a one-shoulder black dress with feathered embroidery. She completed the look with a voluminous bun that was hard to miss.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/style/story/sharon-stone-reflects-wanting-dress-1992-oscars-97707712 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos